This Artistic Connecticut Airbnb With A Pool And Zen Vibes Was Once Home To Mount Rushmore's Creator

The charm of an Airbnb lies in its promise of a one-of-a-kind stay. From treehouses in Texas to isolated cottages in Iceland, Airbnb has built its reputation on offering distinctive, self-catering accommodations. Among these unique stays is a striking property in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, known as the ZenHouse.

Beyond its mid-century aesthetic, this artistic Airbnb was once home to the creator of Mount Rushmore. American sculptor Gutzon Borglum, who lived here while creating some of his most celebrated works, famously carved the giant faces of four U.S. presidents along the stunning South Dakota road trip route. Today, the ZenHouse is a retreat for guests, with a sparkling pool, zen vibes, and an impressive 4.95-star rating from over 250 reviews.

The host is an Airbnb Superhost; in other words, a trusted, top-tier host with a solid track record. As of October 2025, the host holds a perfect five-point rating for both communication and check-in, and guest reviews echo this sentiment. One reviewer, Mourad, wrote: "Olga is an amazing host — thoughtful, kind, and generous. From offering an early check-out to avoid traffic to bringing us pastries and tea, she truly went above and beyond." Another guest from fall 2025 added that she 'has so much love and knowledge of this property and its history'.

The host has clearly gone above and beyond to make every detail count. Upon arrival, guests are invited to join a guided meditation walk, a Japanese tradition to help acquaint you with the space. Inside, thoughtful touches like board games, books, exercise equipment, a zen garden, and complimentary tea all contribute to the home's lived-in charm.