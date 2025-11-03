This Artistic Connecticut Airbnb With A Pool And Zen Vibes Was Once Home To Mount Rushmore's Creator
The charm of an Airbnb lies in its promise of a one-of-a-kind stay. From treehouses in Texas to isolated cottages in Iceland, Airbnb has built its reputation on offering distinctive, self-catering accommodations. Among these unique stays is a striking property in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, known as the ZenHouse.
Beyond its mid-century aesthetic, this artistic Airbnb was once home to the creator of Mount Rushmore. American sculptor Gutzon Borglum, who lived here while creating some of his most celebrated works, famously carved the giant faces of four U.S. presidents along the stunning South Dakota road trip route. Today, the ZenHouse is a retreat for guests, with a sparkling pool, zen vibes, and an impressive 4.95-star rating from over 250 reviews.
The host is an Airbnb Superhost; in other words, a trusted, top-tier host with a solid track record. As of October 2025, the host holds a perfect five-point rating for both communication and check-in, and guest reviews echo this sentiment. One reviewer, Mourad, wrote: "Olga is an amazing host — thoughtful, kind, and generous. From offering an early check-out to avoid traffic to bringing us pastries and tea, she truly went above and beyond." Another guest from fall 2025 added that she 'has so much love and knowledge of this property and its history'.
The host has clearly gone above and beyond to make every detail count. Upon arrival, guests are invited to join a guided meditation walk, a Japanese tradition to help acquaint you with the space. Inside, thoughtful touches like board games, books, exercise equipment, a zen garden, and complimentary tea all contribute to the home's lived-in charm.
A mid-century guest cottage with a monumental garden
The house itself is modest and unassuming, especially considering the colossal national artistic achievement of its former owner. It's technically a guest cottage on a 3.5-acre estate shared with the current owners. The home was built around 1955 in classic mid-century modern style. The single-story, open-concept layout has one bedroom and two bathrooms, ideal for two guests.
Interiors embrace neutral tones, wooden touches, and expansive glasswork characteristic of mid 20th-century architecture. There is even a subtle Japanese aesthetic, complemented by artwork created by the owners themselves. Guests are encouraged to channel their own creativity, too, with an easel, fresh canvas, and paint provided for each new arrival.
The garden, on the other hand, is anything but small. Set in a wooded landscape that borders the Rippowam River and a small pond home to a resident swan named Gatsby, the grounds are easy to get lost in. The guesthouse sits next to the heated swimming pool, available for an additional fee of $100 per day during summer months.
The private, fenced-in gardens offer guests access to a fire pit, outdoor dining area with a BBQ, and pool loungers. On-site parking is free, and a private entrance allows you to come and go as you please. It's also worth mentioning that gardeners tend to the property on Tuesday mornings, while pool cleaning happens every Wednesday.
What makes this property stand out is its versatility. While the cottage comfortably sleeps two, the kitchen is equipped for a larger group. Although guests need to get permission to invite visitors onto the property, the images suggest that you can host intimate dinners, provided the atmosphere stays relaxed and respectful. The hosts are also happy to elevate the experience with private chef dining and flower arrangements.
Everything you need to know about location of ZenHouse
ZenHouse is set in a quiet corner of Stamford, a picturesque, yet lively New England city that was once considered a residential suburb of New York City, just 40 miles from The Big Apple.Stamford is now a major business hub, home to financial headquarters and publishing firms.
Despite its proximity to Manhattan, this Airbnb feels worlds away. It's tucked away in a leafy suburb of North Stamford, practically surrounded by towering trees and gardens. Adding to the seclusion, the pool sits between two massive stone walls, remnants of Borglum's former outdoor studio. He designed the space to be almost completely surrounded by the river, creating a private and inspiring setting for his work. At the time, you had to cross a drawbridge to get to his studio.
The neighborhood in general is a hotspot for golf and tennis, which means plenty of open green spaces and fresh air. Location-wise, it's conveniently within 3 miles of the Stamford Museum and Nature Center, the Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens, and Sterling Farms Golf Course. For travelers, the closest international airport is LaGuardia, which is just 36 miles from the property.
John F. Kennedy is also pretty close — about an hour away. Both JFK and LaGuardia airports connect with just about every major U.S. city as well as plenty of international destinations. The house comes fully equipped with all the usual necessities, but doesn't include a washer. That said, there is a laundromat nearby, as well as a center with a Trader Joe's and CVS just across the Merritt Parkway.