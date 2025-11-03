Between York And Lancaster Is A Pennsylvania Township Mixing Trails, Rivers, And A Quirky Giant Shoe Stay

Southern Pennsylvania is known around the world as the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Lancaster County alone is home to an Amish community some 30,000 members strong, making up roughly 7% of the county's population. This has made it one of the most visited rural areas in the United States, drawing tourists eager to enjoy the delicious treats and Amish handcrafts in Shrewsbury or go antiquing and take a scenic train tour in Strasburg. Neighboring York County, just west of Lancaster across the Susquehanna River, is also home to two growing Amish communities and offers visitors a similar blend of scenic landscapes and small-town rural charm.

One York County small town that's worth adding to your Amish country tour is Hallam, the self-proclaimed "biggest small town in Southcentral Pennsylvania." The easiest way to get there is to fly into the state capital of Harrisburg, which is only about 30 miles to the north. The town is also an easy drive from other nearby cities, roughly an hour north of Baltimore and 2 hours from Philadelphia or the famous, artsy college town of State College.

Hallam wasn't officially incorporated until 1908, but the settlement's history goes back much further. It was first settled in the early 1700s and is home to one of York County's oldest still-standing structures, the Martin Schultz House, an early Germanic home built in 1736. Hallam became a hub for the broader Hellam Township (yes, they're really spelled that similarly) by the late 1800s, when its main commercial corridor was established (though the businesses that occupy those buildings have changed over the years). Yet the town has also maintained a close connection to the surrounding landscape, and the natural beauty to be found across Hellam Township is one of the top reasons to pay Hallam a visit.