This Sacramento Suburb Is An Affordable Retirement Destination With Cozy Cafes And Vibrant Parks
When the time comes to step into your golden years, California's sunny climate, top-notch healthcare, and idyllic locales are appealing but come at a pretty penny. While the Golden State is undeniably expensive to live in, there are a few overlooked destinations that fit the bill for retirees. Amongst them is San Marcos, a scenic town tucked between LA and San Diego, and Borrego Springs, with its stunning desert landscape. On similar grounds, Citrus Heights in Sacramento is also cementing its status as an affordable retirement destination in California.
According to Zillow, the median house prices in Citrus Heights are around $470,000, and average rental prices are a little over $2,000, both below the state's averages. Moreover, property taxes in California are lower than in many other parts of the country, and the state doesn't tax social security benefits – major financial draws for retirees on a mindful budget.
Reasonable living costs aren't the only appeal. With local events to foster community vibes, delicious eats, a vibrant casino, and lush parks dotting the landscape, Citrus Heights might be the hidden treasure for an all-around retirement life. Furthermore, it's in proximity to Sacramento, also known as the City of Trees, which is only 14 miles away. This puts you in the easy access of big-city perks like a well-connected airport and robust healthcare, without the hustle and bustle, or the high costs.
Picture your retirement life in Citrus Heights
Citrus Heights' 27 lush parks form the epicenter of its community living. All the properties are overseen by the Sunrise Recreation and Park District, which not only maintains the facilities, but also plans fun activities and classes at parks that cater to all age groups. Seniors will particularly enjoy the line-up, with activities like art classes, photography classes, line dancing, exciting day trips, fitness sessions, and Walking Wednesdays, wherein you join a group for scenic morning strolls — offering an opportunity to have good conversations, bond, or pick up a new skill.
The Rusch Community Park is the center for many of these programs. With open grass fields, shaded picnic areas, and a historic home, it's one of the most popular parks in Citrus Heights. You can also treat yourself to a serene stroll at the Arcade Creek Park, dotted with tall eucalyptus and oak trees, as well as amenities like benches, fitness equipment, and washrooms. If you're after barbecue picnics in the great outdoors, C-Bar C-Park is a good option. Meanwhile, those who love long walks in nature can head to Stock Ranch Nature Preserve and traverse its mile-and-a-half of paved trails.
Beyond physical activities and relaxation, retirement should be about some spice, and Citrus Heights has that covered as well. Its 25,450 square-foot casino, the Stone Gambling Hall, offers a mix of card games, table games, and a sports bar. It also has a state-of-the-art golf simulator loaded with 25 renowned courses from around the world. Citrus Heights is also home to Sunrise Rollerland, featuring a wooden skating rink and adults-only sessions for those who believe in active aging.
Savor the moment in Citrus Heights' charming cafes and eateries
Savoring your morning coffee without feeling rushed is one of the simple joys of retirement, and there are numerous cozy cafes in Citrus Heights to explore. The Lodge Coffee Shop on Auburn Boulevard is one of the locals' favorites worth checking out.
Set in a Swiss chalet-like diner, their hot coffee pairs well with the wholesome selection of eggs, or if you have the morning appetite, their delicious double cheeseburgers. Just a few blocks down the line, the Greenhouse Cafe & Catering is another go-to coffee house.
Here, the lavender latte is the crowd-pleaser, while the matcha has the perfect umami flavors as an alternative caffeine kick. Those craving something sugary can order the stuffed French toast with a sweet cream cheese filling. You can also get your daily dose at the Java Cherry, serving customised coffee orders and seasonal specials. Their freshly baked muffins complement any selection of choice.
Besides coffee, Citrus Heights also has multiple cuisines to satisfy your other cravings. From woodfire pizzas at Benji's to generous burger portions at Sam's Classic Burgers, and the authentic Mexican delicacies featured on the menu of El Tapatio, there's a great hangout for every mood.
If you are a retiree with special assistance or a tight budget, then Meals on Wheels offers doorstep delivery to seniors aged over 60. They also have a community cafe in Citrus Heights that serves lunch on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, allowing you to socialise with others your age and enjoy a hearty meal.