This Sacramento Suburb Is An Affordable Retirement Destination With Cozy Cafes And Vibrant Parks

When the time comes to step into your golden years, California's sunny climate, top-notch healthcare, and idyllic locales are appealing but come at a pretty penny. While the Golden State is undeniably expensive to live in, there are a few overlooked destinations that fit the bill for retirees. Amongst them is San Marcos, a scenic town tucked between LA and San Diego, and Borrego Springs, with its stunning desert landscape. On similar grounds, Citrus Heights in Sacramento is also cementing its status as an affordable retirement destination in California.

According to Zillow, the median house prices in Citrus Heights are around $470,000, and average rental prices are a little over $2,000, both below the state's averages. Moreover, property taxes in California are lower than in many other parts of the country, and the state doesn't tax social security benefits – major financial draws for retirees on a mindful budget.

Reasonable living costs aren't the only appeal. With local events to foster community vibes, delicious eats, a vibrant casino, and lush parks dotting the landscape, Citrus Heights might be the hidden treasure for an all-around retirement life. Furthermore, it's in proximity to Sacramento, also known as the City of Trees, which is only 14 miles away. This puts you in the easy access of big-city perks like a well-connected airport and robust healthcare, without the hustle and bustle, or the high costs.