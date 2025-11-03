Indiana's 'City Of Spires' Is A Jewel Of Victorian Mansions, Museums, A Historic Downtown, And River Trails

Several Indiana towns have creative nicknames, showcasing their location, history, or industry. Van Buren, Indiana, for example, is the "popcorn capital of the world." So it makes sense that when riverboat captains saw the spires of dozens of churches reaching into the sky in Aurora, Indiana, a nickname would soon follow. The "City of Spires," as it came to be known, was founded in 1819.

Today, this town, sitting 20 miles west of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, still has plenty of churches of all faiths lining its streets. But Aurora has also preserved a historic district that offers shops, restaurants, and museums that are dedicated to honoring this river town's history. The town's expansive historic district showcases buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries along 25 blocks that feel straight out of a fairytale.

Each historic building in this nationally registered historic district is unique in its design and purpose. Wooden, two-story homes appear to capture a moment in time, while nearby brick mansions are preserved and serve as homes to locals today. It's all supported by Main Street Aurora, a non-profit organization that works with the city to keep downtown revitalized and active, while preserving its history. Its location and water access make it one of several of the Midwest's best small towns with riverfront charm.