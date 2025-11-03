This Common Dollar Tree Space-Saving Packing Hack Could Get You In Trouble With Airport Security

When preparing for travel, many people turn to convenient hacks to make packing and getting through TSA a smoother process. Lately, Dollar Tree has become the go-to destination for affordable products for organized travelers. From using a pill case to store jewelry and keeping a toothbrush sanitary with the use of a clothespin, the $1.25 and up retailer has no shortage of products that are actually useful. But there's one hack that might not actually be your best bet. Upon first glance, Dollar Tree's popular twice-a-day pill organizer seems like a great way to keep meds safely stored and cut down on the clutter of carrying a bunch of pill bottles. But you might want to think twice before tossing those pill bottles away.

The TSA's website states, "TSA does not require passengers to have medications in prescription bottles, but states have individual laws regarding the labeling of prescription medication with which passengers need to comply." So can you conveniently and compactly store your necessary meds in an organizer? Yes, but there is a chance it can create unexpected delays while going through security. Loose pills in an unlabeled organizer can make identification by security personnel harder, requiring extra inspection that may add major time to the security process. The TSA advises that medication should be labeled to help the screening process run smoother. If you're willing to take your chances with an organizer, another possible solution is to take a photo of the original pill bottle so you can show it to security if necessary.