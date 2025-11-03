This Common Dollar Tree Space-Saving Packing Hack Could Get You In Trouble With Airport Security
When preparing for travel, many people turn to convenient hacks to make packing and getting through TSA a smoother process. Lately, Dollar Tree has become the go-to destination for affordable products for organized travelers. From using a pill case to store jewelry and keeping a toothbrush sanitary with the use of a clothespin, the $1.25 and up retailer has no shortage of products that are actually useful. But there's one hack that might not actually be your best bet. Upon first glance, Dollar Tree's popular twice-a-day pill organizer seems like a great way to keep meds safely stored and cut down on the clutter of carrying a bunch of pill bottles. But you might want to think twice before tossing those pill bottles away.
The TSA's website states, "TSA does not require passengers to have medications in prescription bottles, but states have individual laws regarding the labeling of prescription medication with which passengers need to comply." So can you conveniently and compactly store your necessary meds in an organizer? Yes, but there is a chance it can create unexpected delays while going through security. Loose pills in an unlabeled organizer can make identification by security personnel harder, requiring extra inspection that may add major time to the security process. The TSA advises that medication should be labeled to help the screening process run smoother. If you're willing to take your chances with an organizer, another possible solution is to take a photo of the original pill bottle so you can show it to security if necessary.
Other tips to properly pack your medication
As for international travel, the CDC makes it crystal clear. "Travelers should always keep medications in their original, labeled containers" and pill organizers should be "avoided." Though a pill organizer absolutely saves a ton of space in your bag, it may not be worth the hassle when going through security. Travelers might also be overlooking other packing mishaps when it comes to medication.
It's certainly advised to pack any necessary medication in your carry-on bag versus in your checked luggage. Yes, your checked bag probably has more room for clunky pill bottles, but lost or delayed bags can mean missed doses. This might not be a big deal if you skip a multivitamin, but it can prove challenging for doctor-prescribed meds that require daily use.
Also, while many of us are accustomed to TSA's 3-1-1 liquid rule, there are some exceptions when it comes to liquid or gel medications. But if you're not careful, you can actually slow the TSA screening process down. TSA allows liquid meds in excess of 3.4 ounces, but it's important to declare them at the start of the checkpoint. After informing an officer, these items are placed in a separate bin for proper inspection. For added efficiency, it's best to keep medication, whether in pill or liquid form, in an easy-to-access compartment.