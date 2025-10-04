This Affordable DIY Dollar Tree Hack Keeps Your Toothbrush Sanitary During A Hotel Stay
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some of the dirtiest surfaces in a hotel room are the bathroom sink and counters. This is the space in a hotel where you're showering and brushing your teeth, so thinking about all of the germs and yuck-iness is enough to freak anyone out. Luckily, the go-to retailer for travel essential hacks, Dollar Tree, has a product that can help keep your toothbrush a bit more sanitary. Instead of placing your toothbrush on the hotel's bathroom counter, you can simply use a clothespin as a makeshift holder.
The hack is as simple as clipping the clothespin an inch or so below the bristles and placing the toothbrush face up. This elevates the top portion of the toothbrush (the part that goes in your mouth) and keeps it off the bathroom counter. The clamp fits securely around one end of the toothbrush, and the other end is the perfect, sturdy base to elevate it. Such a simple, quick hack, but this can give you more peace of mind.
Dollar Tree usually sells these wooden clothespins in the craft or laundry section and in packs of 24. Throw one or a few of these in each of your suitcases, and you'll never have to worry again in case you forgot your usual toothbrush cover at home. Not only is this affordable, but it's extremely portable and doesn't take up any space in your luggage or toiletry bag. Also, it can be a more suitable option compared to toothbrush suction cup covers, which can fall or lose their adhesiveness over time.
Other Dollar Tree and packing hacks
A hack like this works perfectly when trying to keep your toothbrush a bit more sanitary, and Dollar Tree also has cruise essentials that everyone loves. From magnets to use on the metal cabin walls to travel-friendly toiletry bottles for carry-on, the $1.25 retailer gives travelers major bang for their buck. Even if you can't make it to your local Dollar Tree or order in bulk online, the right travel packing hacks make life so much easier, lighter, and even cheaper. The fashionable crew will really love Rick Steves' clothing color advice for packing tips that don't require you to sacrifice your style.
Some packing tips and hacks can feel less than helpful, but the right ones absolutely maximize your space, whether you're a solo traveler backpacking through Europe or a family of four trying to keep everyone's items organized in multiple checked suitcases. This is especially true with the ever-changing rules, and as TSA bans new items in checked or carry-on bags for 2025.