This Affordable DIY Dollar Tree Hack Keeps Your Toothbrush Sanitary During A Hotel Stay

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some of the dirtiest surfaces in a hotel room are the bathroom sink and counters. This is the space in a hotel where you're showering and brushing your teeth, so thinking about all of the germs and yuck-iness is enough to freak anyone out. Luckily, the go-to retailer for travel essential hacks, Dollar Tree, has a product that can help keep your toothbrush a bit more sanitary. Instead of placing your toothbrush on the hotel's bathroom counter, you can simply use a clothespin as a makeshift holder.

The hack is as simple as clipping the clothespin an inch or so below the bristles and placing the toothbrush face up. This elevates the top portion of the toothbrush (the part that goes in your mouth) and keeps it off the bathroom counter. The clamp fits securely around one end of the toothbrush, and the other end is the perfect, sturdy base to elevate it. Such a simple, quick hack, but this can give you more peace of mind.

Dollar Tree usually sells these wooden clothespins in the craft or laundry section and in packs of 24. Throw one or a few of these in each of your suitcases, and you'll never have to worry again in case you forgot your usual toothbrush cover at home. Not only is this affordable, but it's extremely portable and doesn't take up any space in your luggage or toiletry bag. Also, it can be a more suitable option compared to toothbrush suction cup covers, which can fall or lose their adhesiveness over time.