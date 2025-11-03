The Number One New Restaurant On Yelp's 2025 List Blends Fine Dining With Afro-Caribbean Flavor

Tucked into the sleek Salamander Hotel on the southwest waterfront of Washington D.C. is one of the best new restaurants to open in 2025. Dōgon (pronounced "doh-gon") by James Beard Award-winner Kwame Onwuachi topped Yelp's Best New Restaurants of 2025 with its Afro-Caribbean menu that pulls from Onwuachi's Jamaican, Nigerian, Creole, and Trinidadian roots. Onwauchi is no stranger to Yelp's best new restaurants lists; his Lincoln Center hot-spot Tatiana came in at 25 in 2023 and has been nearly impossible to get into since then.

Where Tatiana is about New York, Dōgon is centered around the history of the nation's capital. The dark, modern interior evokes the night sky with its mood lighting, purple hues, and blue-tinted mirrored glass, all inspired by Benjamin Banneker. Banneker was born a free man in 1731 and through both formal and self-taught education, became an astronomer and surveyor who worked on the initial survey of Washington D.C., wrote a yearly almanac, and confronted then Secretary of State, Thomas Jefferson, about his hypocrisy of not wanting to be a "servant" to the English while being a slave-owner himself.

Benneker's roots went back to the Dōgon people in West Africa, master astronomers whose oral traditions referenced the moons of Jupiter and rings of Saturn long before white Europeans discovered the same. All of this history links to the greater African diaspora, which is a major theme of Onwauchi's cooking. So, while a night at Dōgon might make you feel like you're up in the stars, the plates will bring you back to earth with rich flavors from Mali, Trinidad, and Ethiopia (whose culinary inspiration here shows that Ethiopia is so much more than just the birthplace of coffee).