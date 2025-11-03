One Of Colorado's Most Affordable Cities Is A Rustic Getaway With Scenic Plains Views And Historic Charm

One of the top attractions near Brush is Jackson Lake, a warm-water lake state park that is a Dark Sky-certified camping paradise and just about a 40-minute drive from Brush. The park has a top-rated lake beach, hiking trails, and boating and fishing opportunities, not to mention the night sky view. Brush is also located on the Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic Byway, which is dotted with charming small towns and is popular for birdwatchers. Portions of it are included in the Colorado Birding Trail Network, with species like mountain plovers, skylarks, and burrowing owls on view. The 128-mile byway runs between Sterling and Ault, "a unique little town" with hiking trails and camping, and has some breathtaking scenery like the Pawnee Buttes, which is a popular stop along the byway for hikers.

A stroll through Brush's downtown area provides a peek into the past, with several well-preserved historic buildings from the early 1900s, such as the Brush Museum, Sands Theater, and Corral Sports Bar. The Brush Museum is also a historic landmark and has two galleries for visitors. These commemorate important facets of the city's history, like the Texas-Montana cattle trail, which passed through Brush. History buffs are also drawn to the neighboring town of Fort Morgan, which offers its own museum and tour of historic homes, particularly those in the Sherman Street Historic District, with homes dating back between 1886 and 1926. For a taste of Western traditions, every Fourth of July, the town of Brush hosts one of its signature events: a rodeo with trick riders, rodeo clowns, and bull riding, plus team rope pulling, live music, and a Western art show.