One Of Colorado's Most Affordable Cities Is A Rustic Getaway With Scenic Plains Views And Historic Charm
Colorado's Rocky Mountains get a lot of attention, but cities like Aspen, Cherry Hills Village, and Steamboat Springs are notoriously expensive, and Telluride tops the list as the U.S. airport with the most expensive flights. A visit to the scenic high plains region of the state shows a different side of Colorado that's significantly more affordable. The city of Brush is one of the state's most budget-friendly places to visit. It offers a rustic escape infused with pioneer history and cowboy culture, plus outdoor recreation like fishing and boating.
Just an hour and a half's drive from Denver, Brush is a small city with around 5,300 residents that has been highlighted as one of the most affordable cities in Colorado. Average hotel rates range between $60 and $100, depending on the season. That's cheap compared to places like Telluride, where budget hotels often go for $170 to $195 a night. In addition to the low cost, Brush offers a cozy historic downtown area and makes a great base for nearby outdoor recreation.
Things to do in Brush, Colorado
One of the top attractions near Brush is Jackson Lake, a warm-water lake state park that is a Dark Sky-certified camping paradise and just about a 40-minute drive from Brush. The park has a top-rated lake beach, hiking trails, and boating and fishing opportunities, not to mention the night sky view. Brush is also located on the Pawnee Pioneer Trails Scenic Byway, which is dotted with charming small towns and is popular for birdwatchers. Portions of it are included in the Colorado Birding Trail Network, with species like mountain plovers, skylarks, and burrowing owls on view. The 128-mile byway runs between Sterling and Ault, "a unique little town" with hiking trails and camping, and has some breathtaking scenery like the Pawnee Buttes, which is a popular stop along the byway for hikers.
A stroll through Brush's downtown area provides a peek into the past, with several well-preserved historic buildings from the early 1900s, such as the Brush Museum, Sands Theater, and Corral Sports Bar. The Brush Museum is also a historic landmark and has two galleries for visitors. These commemorate important facets of the city's history, like the Texas-Montana cattle trail, which passed through Brush. History buffs are also drawn to the neighboring town of Fort Morgan, which offers its own museum and tour of historic homes, particularly those in the Sherman Street Historic District, with homes dating back between 1886 and 1926. For a taste of Western traditions, every Fourth of July, the town of Brush hosts one of its signature events: a rodeo with trick riders, rodeo clowns, and bull riding, plus team rope pulling, live music, and a Western art show.
Planning a trip to Brush, Colorado
Brush has a handful of chain hotels to stay overnight, like Comfort Inn and Best Western. Alternatively, there is a campground right on Clayton St. in the heart of Brush, with showers and electric hookups: Brush Memorial Park Campground. Over at Jackson Lake State Park, there are more than 250 campsites with year-round camping available and electric hookups, showers, and toilets. If you have time to explore Colorado further, Denver is just 90 miles away, making a great combination trip before or after your stay in Brush. It offers unique boutique hotels, fabulous restaurants, and an expansive park system.
If you're flying into the area and driving to Brush, the Denver International Airport is your best bet for commercial flight options, and it is just a little over an hour's drive from Brush, which is located right off of Interstate 76. Car rentals are available from the airport. The Amtrak train's Zephyr line runs through Fort Morgan, 10 miles from Brush, which also connects to Salt Lake City and Denver.