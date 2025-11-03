Hidden Just Outside Richmond Is Virginia's Scenic State Park With Recreation Lakes, Camping, And Trails

If you're visiting the beautiful Richmond, Virginia, there is plenty to keep you occupied. There are ghost tours, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and The Poe Museum for those of you who love the works of Edgar Allan Poe. There are American Revolutionary and Civil War sites to explore, and English history fans can head over to Agecroft Hall, the majestic English mansion on the James River. Maybe you're even staying in the super cool Quirk Hotel, with its own art gallery and some boutique shopping nearby. However, if you're looking for some outdoor adventures, just outside Richmond is the underrated gem, Pocahontas State Park. Situated in Chesterfield, the park is open every day from 7:30 a.m. until dusk. You could easily spend a week here without ever going into the city, so you might want to book an extra-long vacation.

Just around 20 miles from Richmond International Airport, Pocahontas State Park has boating, fishing, camping, trails, picnic areas, history programs, an aquatic center, and three lakes. You can rent boats seasonally, and even hit the 2,000-seat amphitheater for concerts and family-friendly entertainment. It's also inexpensive, with adults paying $7 during the week at the time of this writing, and $10 on weekends April through October. There are even reduced rates for kids, seniors, and more.