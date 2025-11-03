Hidden Just Outside Richmond Is Virginia's Scenic State Park With Recreation Lakes, Camping, And Trails
If you're visiting the beautiful Richmond, Virginia, there is plenty to keep you occupied. There are ghost tours, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and The Poe Museum for those of you who love the works of Edgar Allan Poe. There are American Revolutionary and Civil War sites to explore, and English history fans can head over to Agecroft Hall, the majestic English mansion on the James River. Maybe you're even staying in the super cool Quirk Hotel, with its own art gallery and some boutique shopping nearby. However, if you're looking for some outdoor adventures, just outside Richmond is the underrated gem, Pocahontas State Park. Situated in Chesterfield, the park is open every day from 7:30 a.m. until dusk. You could easily spend a week here without ever going into the city, so you might want to book an extra-long vacation.
Just around 20 miles from Richmond International Airport, Pocahontas State Park has boating, fishing, camping, trails, picnic areas, history programs, an aquatic center, and three lakes. You can rent boats seasonally, and even hit the 2,000-seat amphitheater for concerts and family-friendly entertainment. It's also inexpensive, with adults paying $7 during the week at the time of this writing, and $10 on weekends April through October. There are even reduced rates for kids, seniors, and more.
Hiking and Biking and Camping, oh my!
Pocahontas State Park is full of trails for hikers and bikers. In fact, there are 90 miles of trails to enjoy, including 44 miles of mountain bike trails, 10 miles of hiking-only, and a spillway trail that is accessible for those with mobility issues. Many trails are multi-use as well, including trails that welcome horses. One popular hiking trail is the Beaver Lake Trail, a 2.6-mile loop with a 170-foot elevation gain that has great views of the lake and welcomes leashed dogs. Another one to check out if you want something a bit longer is the Forest Exploration Trail to the Loop Forest Trail, which is a 3.7-mile loop with a 236-foot gain. It's also a good idea to bring a map in case the markings are hard to see.
Campers have a choice of tent/RV sites, which are available all year and have electric and water hookups. There are also seasonally-available cabins, a lodge, and yurts to rent. Even better? The restroom there has hot showers, and the park's swimming area and boat launches are free when you're camping here. Swimmers can check out the Aquatic Recreation Center (as you cannot swim in the lakes), with a toddler pool, three and five-foot deep leisure pools, a fountain wet deck, an activity pool, and slides for the kids. If you like fishing, you can enjoy it at all the lakes (with a valid fishing license), with rental boats available seasonally on Swift Creek Lake. No gas-powered boats will interrupt your zen enjoyment of the lake, but you can rent stand-up paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, and paddle boats. Finally, if you decide to go camping in Pocahontas State Park, check out some great DIY camping hacks from Reddit.