A High-Design Virginia Hotel With Its Own Art Gallery Is A Richmond Gem Surrounded By Indie Boutiques
The recipient of numerous accolades as a great place to live and visit, Virginia's capital city is a vibrant, growing metropolis of more than 233,000 residents. Arts and culture, great restaurants and craft breweries, historic sites, and outdoor adventure ... Richmond scores high on them all. No wonder it came out at the top of a 2024 CNN ranking of the best towns in America. Richmond has a wide range of lodging options, from big chain hotels to a medieval Tudor English estate on the banks of the James River. But if you're into art and design and want to be in the center of the city, book a room at the Quirk Hotel.
An architectural gem built in 1916, the 75-room hotel welcomes visitors to the community with a bar, café, art gallery, and boutique on the first floor, as well as a rooftop bar, which is somewhat of an anomaly in Richmond. The art gallery came first in 2005, and the hotel opened in 2015 after the gallery proprietors bought the Italian Renaissance building –- which had originally housed an upscale department store –- and which is now surrounded by indie boutiques.
The hotel is 10 miles (20 minutes) from Richmond International Airport, which is served by major carriers including American, United, and Delta. The city is an hour and 45 minutes by car from Washington, D.C. If you're driving between Richmond and Washington, D.C., stop in the historically rich city of Fredericksburg, which is equidistant between the two.
About the Quirk Hotel Richmond
It's easy to see how the art gallery came before the hotel, as creative touches are everywhere from the wall squiggles over the lobby coffee counter to the nine rooms that feature one-of-a-kind murals by area artists. The hotel leans into its history with touches such as bedframes carved from wooden beams from the property's ceiling. "Stylish, warm, and inviting" is how a Tripadvisor reviewer described the hotel in February 2025, which is not necessarily the case with a high-design property. The Quirk is not all chrome and hard edges. It's more feminine, with white vaulted ceilings and pale pink accents.
There's a fitness center on the lower level open 24/7, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a business center, but what sets it apart are its art gallery and rooftop bar. There's original art throughout the hotel, and the gallery curates changing exhibitions. You also might come across an artist talk, pop-up maker market, or rooftop yoga. The two-level, 2,000-square-foot Q Rooftop Bar opens nightly at 5 p.m. from April to October — a great perk is that only guests can make a reservation. The Lobby Bar serves cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired shareable plates for dinner nightly, plus brunch on weekends, while the coffee bar is open daily until 11 a.m. for locally made coffee, tea, and pastries. Dogs under 70 pounds are welcome; the lobby bar and coffee bar have pet-friendly seating areas, and a park is eight blocks from the hotel. Nightly rates are in the $200 range.
How to spend a weekend in Richmond, Virginia
Now that you're in the middle of the action in a cool hotel, what is there to do in Virginia's capital city? If you're here on the first Friday of any month, one option is RVA First Fridays, when galleries (including the Quirk Hotel's own) and other downtown businesses stay open in the evening to showcase the work of local artists. You can also shop for curated items at the hotel's boutique and nearby indie stores such as Verdalina, a women's clothing store that offers classic yet modern styles from small, slow-fashion producers.
Other stores within walking distance include two quirky secondhand shops. Circle Thrift & Art Space has an eclectic collection of clothing, items for the home, and an area displaying works by local artists; and Blue Bones curates clothing, accessories, and housewares. A record label based in Richmond, Charged Up, also has a flagship store nearby where you can buy merchandise and purchase tickets for a range of events.
The Canal Walk and Institute of Contemporary Art are within walking distance of the hotel as well. You can walk, bike, or jog along the 1.25-mile Canal Walk and also explore by boat on a Riverfront Canal Cruise. A free museum on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, the Institute of Contemporary Art exhibits work by students and professional artists. Also stop by the American Civil War Museum and Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and if you're traveling with kids, visit the Kings Dominion amusement park. History buffs will definitely want to hit some of Virginia's most historic sites on the Colonial Parkway, including Yorktown and Colonial Williamsburg, while beach lovers could travel north to charming Colonial Beach.