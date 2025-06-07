A High-Design Virginia Hotel With Its Own Art Gallery Is A Richmond Gem Surrounded By Indie Boutiques

The recipient of numerous accolades as a great place to live and visit, Virginia's capital city is a vibrant, growing metropolis of more than 233,000 residents. Arts and culture, great restaurants and craft breweries, historic sites, and outdoor adventure ... Richmond scores high on them all. No wonder it came out at the top of a 2024 CNN ranking of the best towns in America. Richmond has a wide range of lodging options, from big chain hotels to a medieval Tudor English estate on the banks of the James River. But if you're into art and design and want to be in the center of the city, book a room at the Quirk Hotel.

An architectural gem built in 1916, the 75-room hotel welcomes visitors to the community with a bar, café, art gallery, and boutique on the first floor, as well as a rooftop bar, which is somewhat of an anomaly in Richmond. The art gallery came first in 2005, and the hotel opened in 2015 after the gallery proprietors bought the Italian Renaissance building –- which had originally housed an upscale department store –- and which is now surrounded by indie boutiques.

The hotel is 10 miles (20 minutes) from Richmond International Airport, which is served by major carriers including American, United, and Delta. The city is an hour and 45 minutes by car from Washington, D.C. If you're driving between Richmond and Washington, D.C., stop in the historically rich city of Fredericksburg, which is equidistant between the two.