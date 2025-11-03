Set The Tone For A Soulful Getaway With Blues Trails And River Views In Mississippi's Delta Heartland

Less than 100 miles south of the bright lights in Mississippi's gaming getaway of Tunica, you'll find yourself in the northwestern part of the Magnolia State in the heart of the Delta region, an area known for its lovely river views and as the birthplace of blues music. One town in this region, Greenwood, would make the perfect base while you explore the renowned Mississippi Blues Trail, a series of markers spread over the state that tell the story of blues music's emergence. The sleepy heartland town of Greenwood, with a population of less than 15,000 people, is small enough to feel like home and will set the tone for a soulful getaway.

Two airports are relatively close to Greenwood: the Mid-Delta Regional Airport in Greenville, Mississippi (56 miles away) or Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (104 miles away). From major cities in Mississippi, you can reach Greenwood by car via U.S. Highway 82 when traveling east/west and via U.S. Highway 49 on north/south routes. No matter how you get to Greenwood, prepare to be won over with southern hospitality once you arrive and while you learn about musical history and enjoy the natural scenic beauty of the Mississippi Delta.

There are numerous restaurants in Greenwood. Popular choices include Lusco's (seafood and steaks), the artisanal Fan and Johnny's (creative Southern cuisine, with dishes like freaky fried frog legs with lemon pepper vinaigrette), and Giardina's Restaurant (Italian and seafood). Lodging options are plentiful as well. Guests in Greenwood can stay in national chain hotels such as the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Hampton Inn, and Comfort Suites. For a more pampered experience, check out the Alluvian Hotel, which has an on-site luxury spa that covers 7,000 square feet. Vacation rentals are also available in and around Greenwood for those wanting the privacy and convenience of a home or cottage for their stay.