This Adirondacks River Flowing Into Lake Ontario Is A Recreation Haven Surrounded By Wildly Charming Villages
Home to the largest protected region in the lower 48 states, the Adirondack Mountains in New York have long been an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. Tucked away in this mountain range is the Black River, a peaceful, wild river that spans 125 miles and flows into Lake Ontario, winding its way past charming villages.
The Black River is a recreational haven known for its thrilling Class III and IV rapids, making it a hub for whitewater rafting and adventure seekers. Other areas of the river are best for low-key kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, and even a relaxing (read: lazy) tube float down the river. The Black River is also home to many species of fish, including rainbow trout, salmon, small and largemouth bass, perch, and channel catfish, so it's a perfect place for a day of fishing
Dotted along the river are quaint, small towns — many in the area that's known as the Tug Hill Plateau. Many of these are historic towns with a variety of lodging, dining, and shopping options along with hikes to serene waterfalls and other natural attractions.
Towns, trails, and treats along the Black River
The Black River likely owes its name to the tannins created from decomposing leaves in bogs that cause the water to take a dark hue. The nearly 1.2 million acres of land surrounding the river is known as the Black River Watershed and is home to historic towns, many hiking and walking trails, opportunities for birdwatching, and wildlife like deer, otters, foxes, and bobcats. One of the more well-known trails is the Black River Trail in Watertown, a 4-mile paved jogging path that doubles as a cross-country ski trail in winter.
Another fun trail in the Tug Hill Region that your palate will appreciate is the Lewis County Cuisine Trail, a food trail that highlights restaurants, farms, and cooperatives and runs through the villages of Lowville, Croghan, Castorland, and Copenhagen. Although it's not Quebec, Canada, which is known as the "maple syrup capital of the world," the trail wouldn't be complete without the International Maple Museum Centre, where you can learn about the history of the North American maple syrup industry. And if you happen to visit the Tug Hill region in March, be sure to check out the events related to the New York Maple Weekend festival, which take place at some of the region's producers as well as all over New York state.
In the charming town of Copenhagen, one of the stops on the cuisine trail is the Tuggers Grill Bar and Campground, which serves up an array of juicy burgers and Jerry's award-winning chicken wings in a rustic setting. The campground makes a great place to rest up for an evening if you're on a budget and also has electric hook-ups and cabins. Still hungry? In Lowville, satisfy your sweet tooth at yet another worthwhile trail stop, Crumbs Bakeshop, for cookies, cheesecakes, pastries, and more. There are also gorgeous studio vacation rentals above the bakery with exposed brick and modern kitchens, right in the center of the historic downtown area, which dates back to the late 1700s.
Whitewater rafting on the Black River
Victoria Nolan recently took a whitewater rafting trip on the Black River with Whitewater Challengers and talked to Islands.com about her experience with her group of five. "I've done several whitewater rafting trips before in other places, but one thing that stood out to me about this trip was how accessible it was," Nolan explained. "The guides provided bus transportation to the launch point, and it was a super short walk to get started. When we finished rafting, it was about a 10-minute walk back to where we originally parked our vehicles."
She pointed to some other highlights of the trip, such as how adaptable the guides were to more adventurous groups. "They allowed us to paddle upriver to try and experience what it was like to be stuck in a rapid and then also found multiple opportunities for us to safely swim with the current. There was a kayaker and another safety raft following behind us the entire time to make sure everything went smoothly." She went on to say that the price was very reasonable and she plans to make it an annual adventure with her friends. "These were some serious rapids, and it was a ton of fun!"
If you're interested in trying rafting but might be a little nervous, July through October are the best months to book a whitewater trip on the Black River because the river flow is highest (meaning the ride is at its wildest) in May and June. Watertown is the main hub for whitewater rafting trips, but the town has a lot more to offer visitors! In addition, take a drive about an hour north from Watertown to the Thousand Islands to get a scenic taste of Europe with the fairy tale-like Singer Castle, which is open to visitors during the summer and early fall.