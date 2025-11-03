This Adirondacks River Flowing Into Lake Ontario Is A Recreation Haven Surrounded By Wildly Charming Villages

Victoria Nolan recently took a whitewater rafting trip on the Black River with Whitewater Challengers and talked to Islands.com about her experience with her group of five. "I've done several whitewater rafting trips before in other places, but one thing that stood out to me about this trip was how accessible it was," Nolan explained. "The guides provided bus transportation to the launch point, and it was a super short walk to get started. When we finished rafting, it was about a 10-minute walk back to where we originally parked our vehicles."

She pointed to some other highlights of the trip, such as how adaptable the guides were to more adventurous groups. "They allowed us to paddle upriver to try and experience what it was like to be stuck in a rapid and then also found multiple opportunities for us to safely swim with the current. There was a kayaker and another safety raft following behind us the entire time to make sure everything went smoothly." She went on to say that the price was very reasonable and she plans to make it an annual adventure with her friends. "These were some serious rapids, and it was a ton of fun!"

If you're interested in trying rafting but might be a little nervous, July through October are the best months to book a whitewater trip on the Black River because the river flow is highest (meaning the ride is at its wildest) in May and June. Watertown is the main hub for whitewater rafting trips, but the town has a lot more to offer visitors! In addition, take a drive about an hour north from Watertown to the Thousand Islands to get a scenic taste of Europe with the fairy tale-like Singer Castle, which is open to visitors during the summer and early fall.