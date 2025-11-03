Kentucky's Small City Hidden Within A National Forest Boasts Scenic Trails, Secluded Falls, And Fishing

Kentucky is full of small towns offering big adventures, but one stands out above the rest. Located in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, rustic and charming McKee is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. This small city has plenty of scenic hiking and biking trails, secluded waterfalls, and tons of fishing opportunities. The Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Richmond is the closest spot to fly in, giving you a 45-minute drive to McKee. But Lexington, the charming Southern foodie city with lots of outdoor adventures, also has an airport a mere 90 minutes away, though, once you've arrived in McKee, the bigger city will seem worlds away. McKee is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and enjoy being in nature.

There are plenty of campgrounds in the McKee area: Options range from the Turkey Foot Campground (free primitive tent sites) to Hacker Hollow Hideaway (featuring RV sites with water and electric hook-ups). The Lakes Creek Bed and Breakfast and the City Gone Country Inn are options for those who don't want to camp but still want cozy accommodations. There are numerous short-term vacation rentals in the McKee area, too.

While the area prides itself on homemade meals, there are some decent dining options to try in McKee when you get the chance. Fans of south-of-the-border flavors can enjoy a meal at El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, while those seeking southern comfort food will want to check out the Chicken Hut and their delicious fried chicken and side dishes. No matter where you eat, you'll be glad you grabbed a bite before heading out for your next adventure.