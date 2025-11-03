Kentucky's Small City Hidden Within A National Forest Boasts Scenic Trails, Secluded Falls, And Fishing
Kentucky is full of small towns offering big adventures, but one stands out above the rest. Located in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, rustic and charming McKee is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. This small city has plenty of scenic hiking and biking trails, secluded waterfalls, and tons of fishing opportunities. The Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Richmond is the closest spot to fly in, giving you a 45-minute drive to McKee. But Lexington, the charming Southern foodie city with lots of outdoor adventures, also has an airport a mere 90 minutes away, though, once you've arrived in McKee, the bigger city will seem worlds away. McKee is the perfect place to relax, unwind, and enjoy being in nature.
There are plenty of campgrounds in the McKee area: Options range from the Turkey Foot Campground (free primitive tent sites) to Hacker Hollow Hideaway (featuring RV sites with water and electric hook-ups). The Lakes Creek Bed and Breakfast and the City Gone Country Inn are options for those who don't want to camp but still want cozy accommodations. There are numerous short-term vacation rentals in the McKee area, too.
While the area prides itself on homemade meals, there are some decent dining options to try in McKee when you get the chance. Fans of south-of-the-border flavors can enjoy a meal at El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, while those seeking southern comfort food will want to check out the Chicken Hut and their delicious fried chicken and side dishes. No matter where you eat, you'll be glad you grabbed a bite before heading out for your next adventure.
Hiking in McKee, Kentucky
If someone tells you to take a hike while you're in McKee, just smile and say thank you — you'll have a great time! Some trails take hikers past spectacular waterfalls and plenty of gorgeous natural scenery. Flat Lick Falls Trail is an easy mile-long loop that leads to a 33-foot-tall waterfall. There are many ways to view the falls from a closer distance, including taking a paved path to an overlook or crossing a creek located above the falls and taking the path to the base. With easy hikes for the family (dog included) and cave-like formations to explore, this is a must-see spot during your time in McKee.
Behind the picnic shelter at Gray Hawk Community Park just a few miles north of Flat Lick Falls is the trailhead for the McCammon Falls Trail. This short, ¼-mile out-and-back trail leads to a viewing area above the falls. You can get close, but that typically includes using your hands and feet to cover the steep, rocky terrain. Although short, this hike's requires some caution, as the area includes large rocks and high, precarious cliffs.
For more adventures, the Sheltowee (meaning "Big Turtle" ) Trace spans over 350 miles in Kentucky and Tennessee. Several miles of the trail cut through the Daniel Boone National Forest, including a segment from the S Tree Campground to the Turkey Foot Campground. This moderately difficult point-to-point trail is open all year long and is over 18 miles in length. Hikers can expect to spend seven or eight hours on this trail, which has an elevation gain of almost 1700 feet. Not ready to pack your hiking boots? Travel about 30 minutes south to enjoy numerous scenic trails and spectacular mountain views in London, Kentucky.
McKee fishing spots and other chances to explore Kentucky
Surrounded by water systems, McKee has no shortage of fishing sites, including easily accessible options for anyone looking to drop a line. Bryant's Pay Lake, a privately-owned lake in McKee, offers guests a relaxing fishing experience with scenic surroundings. The operators also host fishing tournaments, both for adults and children. War Fork Creek, close to Turkey Foot Campground, is a great place to fish for trout (brown trout in particular). The creek is stocked on a regular basis, providing great fishing opportunities near their home base for those in the campground. Another option is Beulah Lake, which is also known as Tyner Lake. It is popular with anglers fishing for bluegill, largemouth bass, catfish, and rainbow trout. Boats are allowed on this 71-acre lake but must stay at idle speed to avoid creating any wake.
If you want to get even more from your time in the Bluegrass State, take a three-hour drive west to Mammoth Cave, the amazing Kentucky National Park offering above and underground adventures that has to be seen to be believed. The national park, declared both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an International Biosphere Region, is home to the planet's longest-known cave system; more than 400 miles of tunnels and chambers have been explored, but much more has yet to be seen. Visitors can take part in a guided tour; depending on the one chosen, it could last from 30 minutes to five hours. There's plenty of fun to be had above ground too. Over 80 miles of hiking trails (and 60 miles of trails best explored on horseback) are at the park, as well as pleasant fishing spots like the bass-filled Green River. Prefer more elevation? Go ziplining or rock climbing. The park is a great place to wrap up your Kentucky vacation.