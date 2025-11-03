Colorado's High-Mountain Haven Is A Serene Reservoir With Outdoor Four-Season Fun

A stunning mountain lake retreat in the northern Colorado Rocky Mountains is an all-year getaway that can attract nearly any outdoor enthusiast, from anglers and hikers to paddlers and sailboat pilots. Pearl Lake State Park is situated about 40 minutes by car north of the resort community of Steamboat Springs, the Colorado ski town with the most winter Olympic athletes. It's a spectacular out-of-the-way destination sporting 36 campsites and a pair of yurts that are available for rent year-round. The heart of Pearl Lake State Park is Pearl Lake itself. The 167-acre reservoir on tiny Lester Creek is ideal for small-craft paddling and boating, and it's home to native cutthroat trout and stocked with Arctic grayling. Fishing is generally best in late May and in the fall, but it's a great spot for ice fishing in the winter, too.

Pearl Lake is designated as a wakeless lake, so no motors are allowed. That's why it's popular with the captains of small sailboats, though canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards are also excellent boating options on the small mountain impoundment. In the winter, visitors will need to either snowshoe or cross-country ski about a half-mile to reach the lake. Only the yurts are available for wintertime use; camping in the winter is prohibited. But, Pearl Lake State Park offers a fantastic remote experience during the winter, with the surrounding mountains blanketed in snow. Both year-round yurts have electric heat and power that helps keep visitors comfortable. Guests will need their own bedding, and if they plan to do any cooking, it must be done outside, either over a propane stove or the designated fire pit. Campers should make their reservations well in advance via the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.