Kentucky's 'Mountain Gateway' Is A Charming, Lofty Gem Surrounded By Pristine Trails And Eclectic Eateries

Famous for being home to one of the Bluegrass State's largest free music festivals, Manchester, Kentucky is a great destination for lovers of country, bluegrass, and folk music. It has numerous venues with live music events such as at Ponderosa Pines, which doubles up as a shooting venue from March-September and a campsite, as well as Pat's Snack Bar, a popular spot known not just for its events but also its delicious food (more on that later). Dubbed by the Manchester Tourism Commission as Eastern Kentucky's "mountain getaway", the town is beloved for both its scenic hiking routes and comfort food options.

The nearest major airport is in Lexington, a charming Southern foodie city known as America's "Horse Capital", making Manchester an easy stopover for travelers, as it sits under two hours away by car. And approximately three hours south of Manchester is the bustling, historic city of Knoxville, another great starting point for a Kentucky adventure focused on food and entertainment. Whichever direction you travel to reach Manchester, you will get to enjoy various cuisine at local gems like The Local Crow's Nest and Pizza Pro upon arrival before exploring the ample nature excursions to be had within the Appalachian foothills.