Just Outside Oregon's Crater Lake National Park Is A Rustic Ranch Where You Can Glamp In An Authentic Tipi

Just outside of Oregon's Crater Lake National Park, home to some of America's cleanest air and most stunning hiking trails, is a unique glamping experience: spending the night in an authentic Native American tipi at a spot known as Heartline Ranch & Tipi Village. But Heartline Ranch ranch is only 30 miles from the southern entrance to Crater Lake National Park and the Steel Information Center, making it a great home base for exploring the pristine lake and surrounding spectacular wilderness areas.

Heartline Ranch and Tipi Village has six beautiful tipis available for overnight stays along with six primitive camping sites, if you prefer to stay in your own tent. The six tipis have different aesthetic themes that are reflected in their exterior designs: red-tailed hawk, buffalo, wild mustang, eagle, elk, and a ceremonial tipi. Each contains sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and pillows, along with lanterns, insect-repelling incense, and indoor fire pits for heat (as needed). Outside the tipi, each site has a picnic table and a barbecue for cooking. There are communal outhouses and one outdoor shower on the property, with hot water on demand.

Heartline Ranch is also dog-friendly, which certainly can't be said about every campsite you come across these days. But if you do bring your dog, it must be kept on a leash for the duration of your stay so it doesn't spook the rescue horses that also stay at the ranch. If you're sold on tipi stays after your experience at Heartline Ranch, further north you'll find another Oregon tipi village that's a perfect getaway from Portland and has a magical woodland setting.