Central Wisconsin's Laid-Back City Blends A Lively Downtown With Nearby Waterways To Fish And Kayak

Wisconsin may surprise you. From incredible lakes and rivers for the perfect Midwest vacation to a hidden Lake Michigan paradise with beaches and nature trails, it's a fantastic place to visit for nature lovers. While most attention is drawn to Milwaukee, Madison, and the Lake Michigan shoreline, cast your gaze a bit to the west to see what central Wisconsin has to offer. One city that should catch your eye for more outdoor fun is the laid-back city of Mauston.

Even though this city of roughly 4,280 residents is easygoing, the downtown has a bit of electricity to it. The walkable streets, outlining Decorah Lake and the Lemonweir River, contain quaint shops, tasty restaurants, and inviting city parks. Riverside Park, located next to City Hall, is the perfect downtown oasis. It has a riverwalk, boat launch, three covered shelters, and a pier where you can do some angling if you feel the fish are biting.

For better or worse, Wisconsin's culinary scene has a reputation for beer and cheese, and true to form, Mauston has an excellent locally-made selection of both. Gravity Box Brewing Company is an inviting taproom where you can sample one of the many craft beers they brew on site. On warmer days, check out their "Back-Forty Beergarden" to soak in some sun and suds. Just down the road, you'll find Carr Valley Cheese. They've been plying their craft in central Wisconsin for over 100 years, so don't miss out on nibbling a few of their award-winning selections. Beer and cheese are not the only items on the menu in Mauston, as the city contains an eclectic selection of eateries, ranging from steakhouses to coffee shops.