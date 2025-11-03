Central Wisconsin's Laid-Back City Blends A Lively Downtown With Nearby Waterways To Fish And Kayak
Wisconsin may surprise you. From incredible lakes and rivers for the perfect Midwest vacation to a hidden Lake Michigan paradise with beaches and nature trails, it's a fantastic place to visit for nature lovers. While most attention is drawn to Milwaukee, Madison, and the Lake Michigan shoreline, cast your gaze a bit to the west to see what central Wisconsin has to offer. One city that should catch your eye for more outdoor fun is the laid-back city of Mauston.
Even though this city of roughly 4,280 residents is easygoing, the downtown has a bit of electricity to it. The walkable streets, outlining Decorah Lake and the Lemonweir River, contain quaint shops, tasty restaurants, and inviting city parks. Riverside Park, located next to City Hall, is the perfect downtown oasis. It has a riverwalk, boat launch, three covered shelters, and a pier where you can do some angling if you feel the fish are biting.
For better or worse, Wisconsin's culinary scene has a reputation for beer and cheese, and true to form, Mauston has an excellent locally-made selection of both. Gravity Box Brewing Company is an inviting taproom where you can sample one of the many craft beers they brew on site. On warmer days, check out their "Back-Forty Beergarden" to soak in some sun and suds. Just down the road, you'll find Carr Valley Cheese. They've been plying their craft in central Wisconsin for over 100 years, so don't miss out on nibbling a few of their award-winning selections. Beer and cheese are not the only items on the menu in Mauston, as the city contains an eclectic selection of eateries, ranging from steakhouses to coffee shops.
Fishing and kayaking is easy to find in Mauston
Mauston is blessed with access to recreational waterways. The city lies on the southern shore of Decorah Lake, which was formed by the damming of the Lemonweir River. At 314 acres and with a maximum depth of 15 feet, it's the perfect spot to launch your kayak from the public boat ramp and spend a relaxing day out on the water. The lake is popular for fishing and contains many sought-after species, including largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike, and panfish. The Lemonweir River outlets from Decorah Lake, flowing south through Mauston until its confluence with the larger Wisconsin River.
Once you take a look at a map of the river, you'll understand why it's described as maze-like. Filled with sloughs, dead ends, and alternate routes leading back to the mainstream, you could paddle it regularly and have a different experience each time. The length of the river from Mauston to the Wisconsin River is roughly 20 miles, although this can be broken up into sections if a shorter paddle is desired. Along the way, cast a line to try and catch the smallmouth and largemouth bass that populate the water.
If you're seeking bigger water, Castle Rock Lake is within easy reach at a mere 12 miles from Mauston. Created in the 1940s by the placement of a dam on the Wisconsin River, the Lake is Wisconsin's fourth largest inland body of water at 13,955 acres. No surprise, it's a popular spot for water sports of all kinds, including kayaking and fishing. If you get the urge to take on some land-based adventures, the lake is surrounded by parks, such as Buckhorn State Park, with trails, camping, and beaches.
Getting to Mauston and where to stay
If you're flying in for your visit, the closest airport is Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Madison, Wisconsin. It's about 70 miles from Mauston and should take about an hour to drive. The airport services multiple major carriers, including Delta, United, and American Airlines, and has 17 non-stop routes to destinations such as New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta. You'll also find rental car company agencies on site. For those who relish an epic road trip, the drive to Mauston should satisfy your inner road warrior. Chicago, Illinois is 213 miles to the southeast. Meanwhile, Minneapolis, Minnesota is 197 miles to the northwest, and Des Moines, Iowa is 337 miles to the southwest.
Once at your destination, you'll have a variety of lodging options from which to select. Hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts, and vacation rentals are all available in and around Mauston. If you prefer to camp or are in a recreational vehicle, note that most camping sites are closer to Castle Rock Lake and the Wisconsin River. However, if your preference is to be as close as possible to downtown Mauston, Riverside Park & Campground is just 8 miles north and set along the Lemonmuir River with a boat ramp and access to paddling and fishing.
The best time to visit, especially if you're planning on doing a lot of kayaking and fishing, is May through September. The shoulder seasons are still generally nice — great if your plans include more hiking and land-based adventures — and less crowded. Winters are cold, but the ice-fishing is excellent in and around Mauston! So pack your bags, don't forget to bring fishing gear that can go on vacation with you, and experience all that Mauston has to offer.