Discover Towering And Fragile Weathered Rock Formations That Defy The Flat Kansas Horizon

Outside of "The Wizard of Oz" and the Old West charms of Dodge City, non-residents tend not to associate Kansas with much of anything. And fewer still are likely to pencil in a scenic vacation in Kansas anytime soon. And yet, despite being overlooked as a destination for outdoor lovers, Kansas does have a surprisingly rich collection of natural beauty and memorable parks. There are enough worthwhile spots to fill Kansas' pristine Prairie Trail Scenic Byway with gorgeous state parks, exceptional eateries, and even bison herds. However, one of the state's most distinctive natural wonders is not on any public land at all. Rather, the privately-owned Castle Rock Badlands are an astounding geological feature made all the more striking when contrasted against the flat Kansas plains all around.

The Castle Rock Badlands are located a good three to four hours northwest of Wichita, in the heart of Kansas' exceptional Smoky Hills region. The word "badlands" right there in the name should be a clue as to the type of landscape you're going to find in this corner of the state: rugged, harsh, yet somehow strangely beautiful. Castle Rock Badlands' defining feature is a masterpiece of Kansas' surprisingly complex geology, harkening back to ancient seas and long-extinct animals hundreds of millions of years ago. And though the area is privately-owned, the Castle Rock Badlands are open to the public to explore and enjoy (with the obvious expectation of proper visitor etiquette).