Between Saratoga Springs And Lake Placid Is New York's All-Season Outdoor Paradise In The Adirondacks
New York State has plenty of outdoor gems, such as an underrated state park with streamside trails located in Saratoga Springs and scenic Lake Placid, which offers endless activities to immerse yourself in the fall season. Between these two natural paradises lies the town of Johnsburg. Nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks, this town delivers a quieter experience compared to its larger neighbors, but it is unmatched in captivating sights and enriching nature encounters.
Reaching Johnsburg is a straightforward journey. Located about 78 miles from New York's oldest town, which is rich with world-class museums, Albany, all you need to do is hop onto Route 28, and the journey will take just over 90 minutes by car. Public transit options include a daily bus service from Chestertown or a combination of taxis and trains for travelers who rely on Amtrak. Founded in 1805, Johnsburg's past is tied to early industries like timber, tanneries, and garnet mining. It also played a role in national history. Famously, it was at the nearby North Creek Railroad Station in 1901 that Theodore Roosevelt learned he would be ascending to the presidency. Following the assassination of then-President William McKinley, Roosevelt rushed out of New York to take up his post in the U.S. capital.
Interested in learning and exploring more? Lodging options in Johnsburg include upscale escapes like Friends Lake Inn. This site offers elegant accommodations, an Adirondack-inspired dining room, and private trails for guests who are seeking a relaxing retreat. There are also lakeside cottages at Garnet Hill Lodge, where visitors enjoy mountain views, resort access, and complimentary use of kayaks and canoes. With whitewater rivers, ski slopes, scenic trails, and rail biking tours galore, Johnsburg is a gateway to the Adirondacks' four-season playground.
Rafting and trails in Johnsburg
Whitewater rafting in Johnsburg delivers some of the Adirondacks' most exciting adventures. The Hudson River Gorge offers a 17-mile wilderness run that is led by experts at Adirondack River Outfitters and other rafting companies. Spring brings roaring Class III to Class V rapids fueled by snowmelt, creating a fast-paced challenge through forests and towering rock walls, while summer's calmer waters make the route more accessible without losing its scenic beauty or thrill.
For seasoned paddlers, the Moose River offers intense Class IV to Class V rapids and requires participants to be at least 18. If you're dreaming of taking on the rapids in this river, do keep in mind that this journey is only available in April. Regardless of the location, though, safety is always a top priority when whitewater rafting. Be sure to follow the professional guides who are there to provide instruction, gear, and offer an opinion on which path is suited to your skill level. Rafters are also advised to wear secure footwear, sun protection, and weather-appropriate clothing.
If you're looking for a more tranquil experience, then you'll be pleased to hear that Johnsburg has excellent trails for walking, hiking, and mountain biking. Gore Mountain features 14 miles of hiking paths, which range from easy wooded walks to challenging summit climbs. In the summer, the Gore Mountain Ski Resort becomes a top mountain biking destination, boasting 1,700 vertical feet of gravity-fed descent. Scenic gondola Skyrides, running from late June through to October, provide stunning views and access to higher-elevation trails. Nearby, Garnet Hill Lodge adds more options with well-marked routes dotted around Thirteenth Lake, as well as on-site rentals and guided outings. So whether you're being splashed around in the water or hiking up a wooded path, you'll soon learn that Johnsburg is a haven for outdoor exploration.
Skiing in Johnsburg
For travelers who are after Adirondack winter adventures, Gore Mountain Ski Resort offers unmatched access to terrain, snow-dusted activities, and gorgeous alpine views. Spanning four interconnected peaks and seven mountain areas, Gore Mountain Ski Resort is the largest ski resort in the state of New York, offering 108 trails and 14 lifts that offer a commanding 2,537-foot vertical drop. The diversity of its landscape accommodates everyone, from first-timers learning the basics to seasoned skiers chasing challenging descents.
The Nordic Center at the North Creek Ski Bowl also features a network of groomed, track-set trails with lights, a stadium-style layout for training and racing, and four FIS-certified courses for high-level ski events. Seasonal events, including race training and competitions, make this section of the resort a hub for winter sports enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Village Slopes area caters to families, offering beginner-friendly terrain and its own triple chairlift for convenient access.
Gore Mountain's continued investment in the Village Slopes' infrastructure ensures a seamless experience for guests. The new Hudson Chair Quad enhances connectivity within the Ski Bowl, while updated Northwoods Gondola cabins add space and improved ski rack systems. Beyond the slopes, the resort has dining, equipment rentals, and activity hubs that make it an easy destination for a winter getaway.