This Quiet Boston-Area Gem Pairs Crave-Worthy Restaurants With Scenic Recreation And Historic Landmarks

If you're looking for a quiet suburban community right within the Boston area, you can look to the town of Randolph, Massachusetts, which is about 16 miles south of Boston. This Norfolk County town works as a convenient base for you to access the greater Boston area. Your drive from Randolph into Boston will take about 30 minutes, depending on traffic, and you can also take the MBTA rail line to South Station in about 40 minutes. For those flying in, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is only a 17-mile drive away.

The town of Randolph itself is more than just a convenient spot on the map. It blends a long history you can see in its Federal-style buildings, like the Jonathan Belcher House, with great local restaurants like Randolph Cafe and some very cute parks. You'll find spots that have been part of the community for generations right alongside parks that are perfect for an afternoon outdoors. It's a place where you can spend the morning exploring a historic site and the afternoon eating a slice of locally famous pizza. You'll find the energy in Randolph is very much on par with another one of Boston's best neighborhoods with storybook streets and that the town is only enriched by its historical connections.