This Quiet Boston-Area Gem Pairs Crave-Worthy Restaurants With Scenic Recreation And Historic Landmarks
If you're looking for a quiet suburban community right within the Boston area, you can look to the town of Randolph, Massachusetts, which is about 16 miles south of Boston. This Norfolk County town works as a convenient base for you to access the greater Boston area. Your drive from Randolph into Boston will take about 30 minutes, depending on traffic, and you can also take the MBTA rail line to South Station in about 40 minutes. For those flying in, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is only a 17-mile drive away.
The town of Randolph itself is more than just a convenient spot on the map. It blends a long history you can see in its Federal-style buildings, like the Jonathan Belcher House, with great local restaurants like Randolph Cafe and some very cute parks. You'll find spots that have been part of the community for generations right alongside parks that are perfect for an afternoon outdoors. It's a place where you can spend the morning exploring a historic site and the afternoon eating a slice of locally famous pizza. You'll find the energy in Randolph is very much on par with another one of Boston's best neighborhoods with storybook streets and that the town is only enriched by its historical connections.
What there is to do and see in Randolph, Massachusetts
If you're looking for something to do, Randolph and its surrounding area have a myriad of activities. For a look into the town's past, you can visit the Jonathan Belcher House, home to the Randolph Women's Club. The house itself is a Federal-style mansion built in 1806 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. You'll also find the Borderland State Park nearby, which has a beautiful historic mansion covered in vines and a manicured lawn. The park also has plenty of outdoorsy activities for you to get into, like hiking, biking, and playing disc golf. You may also see that the town was officially incorporated in 1793 and named after Peyton Randolph, the first president of the Continental Congress.
When you're wanting a community vibe, you might even line up your trip with one of the town's annual events, like the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival. This multi-day event at the Zapustas Ice Arena features a plethora of lanterns, food, and entertainment. Also catch the Randolph Caribbean American Heritage Festival at Powers Farm, a celebration with music and food, or enjoy rides and games at the Randolph Spring Carnival. If you're traveling with little ones, you can check out The Adventurous Playground, an indoor spot for kids up to eight years old with a two-level play structure. For a more chill and indoor-style trip, you can catch an IMAX movie at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph.
Where to eat and explore the outdoors in Randolph
When you get a bit hungry, you'll find a wide selection of local staples in the Randolph eatery. For your morning, and, let's be honest, afternoon coffee, you can stop by The Spot Cafe, a boutique coffee shop with a wide selection of espresso drinks. You can also try La Scala Ristorante, which has a history spanning more than four generations and serves Italian food with traditional ingredients for its house-made pastas. Another hotspot is the Lynwood Cafe, a tavern that opened in 1949 and is known for its South Shore-style bar pizza — though, just a heads up, it's cash only. Finally, if you have a sweet tooth, head over to Sweet Piglet Bakery, a family-owned shop with both traditional American treats and some Asian-inspired goodies.
For something more low-key — and lower to the ground — you can visit Powers Farm Community Park, another one of the stunning green spaces near Boston with paths around a pond. The Blue Hills Reservation borders the town and has trails with views of the metro area. You can also hike to Great Blue Hill, which is the highest point within the reservation. There are no hotels directly inside Randolph, so if you want a truly classic New England visit, you should stay at the historic Josiah Keith House in South Easton or Josephine's Bed & Breakfast along the New England coast in the lovely town of Hull which is across the bay from Boston. But, wherever you stay, a visit to this Boston-area gem will be memorable.