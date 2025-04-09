Across The Bay From Boston Is A Charming Massachusetts Peninsula Town With Gorgeous Beaches And Serene Stays

Boston is often called "The Cradle of Liberty" because of its significance to the American Revolution and has been a popular tourist attraction for its exciting historic venues. But nearby Boston is another vacation destination worthy of your attention. Located on a narrow peninsula just south of Beantown is the captivating coastal town of Hull, known for its long, sandy Nantasket Beach. Strictly speaking, Hull is actually made up of a group of islands connected by sandbars to form the scenic Nantasket Peninsula.

It's conveniently situated about 30 miles by car from Boston or an hour away on the public ferry. The easiest way to get to Hull is to fly into Boston's Logan Airport or fly to New York and take a leisurely 4-hour drive. Aside from exquisite views of the Boston skyline and Boston Harbor, visitors flock to Hull for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing at the serene beaches.

Want to stay a while? Take your choice of bed and breakfasts, or the Nantasket Beach Resort, a hotel smack-dab on the ocean which offers a pool, a hot tub, fitness center, and more. Prepare for divine sunsets right out of your window. Dine on authentic New England fare right across the street at the SandBar, pick up sandwiches for a picnic at the Breadbasket, or hit California Underground for Mexican specialties. While you're so close to Boston, be sure to visit America's oldest public park, the Boston Common.