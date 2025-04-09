Across The Bay From Boston Is A Charming Massachusetts Peninsula Town With Gorgeous Beaches And Serene Stays
Boston is often called "The Cradle of Liberty" because of its significance to the American Revolution and has been a popular tourist attraction for its exciting historic venues. But nearby Boston is another vacation destination worthy of your attention. Located on a narrow peninsula just south of Beantown is the captivating coastal town of Hull, known for its long, sandy Nantasket Beach. Strictly speaking, Hull is actually made up of a group of islands connected by sandbars to form the scenic Nantasket Peninsula.
It's conveniently situated about 30 miles by car from Boston or an hour away on the public ferry. The easiest way to get to Hull is to fly into Boston's Logan Airport or fly to New York and take a leisurely 4-hour drive. Aside from exquisite views of the Boston skyline and Boston Harbor, visitors flock to Hull for swimming, sunbathing, and surfing at the serene beaches.
Want to stay a while? Take your choice of bed and breakfasts, or the Nantasket Beach Resort, a hotel smack-dab on the ocean which offers a pool, a hot tub, fitness center, and more. Prepare for divine sunsets right out of your window. Dine on authentic New England fare right across the street at the SandBar, pick up sandwiches for a picnic at the Breadbasket, or hit California Underground for Mexican specialties. While you're so close to Boston, be sure to visit America's oldest public park, the Boston Common.
Learn about the Origins of the U.S. Coastguard at the Hull Lifesaving Museum
Located on the Atlantic Ocean, Hull has been involved in the lifesaving efforts in the dangerous, treacherous waters of the Boston Harbor for centuries. Learn more about hero Joshua James who saved more than 1,000 lives from shipwrecks and is considered the founder of the U.S. Coastguard. The Hull Lifesaving Museum is located in the fully-restored 19th-century Point Allerton U.S. Lifesaving Station, the actual home of Joshua James and his crew. Exhibits, programs, and special events like authentic reenactments will give you insight into the schooners, nor'easters, shipwrecks, rescues and maritime history that made Hull famous.
The highlight of the summer season is the annual Harbor Illumination Festival, held on the last Saturday of July every year. One thousand flares are ignited on the shoreline with a single bagpiper rowing alongside, creating a magical spectacle of light and sound.
Explore Fort Revere Park
An 8-acre historic site in Hull, Massachusetts, Fort Revere Park features the remains of two military installations that were used to protect Boston Harbor during the American Revolution. The fort was also used during World War I as a training facility and barricades were set up during World War II. The 120-foot Water Tower features an observation deck. The former officer's quarters now houses a military history museum in the park, sharing the fort's illustrious history.
Once named Fort Independence, the moniker was later changed to honor Paul Revere. It also holds the grave sites for the nearly 200 French soldiers who died aiding the Americans in the fight for independence. Visitors can explore the remains of the fort, stroll the lush grounds, and enjoy a picnic. Your furry friends are also welcome in this dog-friendly park. Learn about the fascinating history of the park through informative signs and plaques that tell the story.
Hungry to chow down on those famous Boston baked beans or New England clam chowder? Head to the Union Oyster House, America's most renowned and oldest continuously operating restaurant. If you're keen to explore more of the area, another historic town about 15 miles from Boston is Lexington, which is rich in iconic landmarks and often called the "birthplace of American liberty."