You'll Now Need A Government-Issued ID To Play At These World-Famous Theme Parks

When purchasing from the parks' official store or authorized sellers, like Klook, ensure that the number on your ticket exactly matches the one on your government-issued ID. Both parks tie the entry ticket to the ID that is used at the time of purchase. If the numbers don't match, your entry to the park might be denied. While planning this trip, you should also make sure that your visa to travel to China is in order.

On the day of your visit to the theme park, you must show your original physical government ID that you used to purchase your ticket. Park staff will not accept photocopies, pictures, or screenshots of valid IDs — you need the real thing. At Shanghai Disneyland, once your passport is scanned and verified, you'll receive a QR code that can be linked to the park's mobile app. This QR code gives you access to features like Disney Premier Access.

At Universal Studios Beijing, you'll need to scan your passport and then undergo facial recognition technology at the turnstiles — just like the facial recognition system that's taking over TSA lines at American airports. The system will confirm your identity for same-day re-entry and for multi-day tickets. Parents or guardians will have to provide consent for their children to use facial recognition technology. To speed up the process, you can upload your photo in advance. If it makes you uncomfortable to have your face scanned, there is a way to opt out when you're at the park. Children under 3 years of age can enter both parks for free, but their guardian will need to provide a physical government ID for them to verify their age.