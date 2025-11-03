Ohio's River Was Once So Polluted It Caught On Fire, But Is Now One Of The Best Urban Paddling Trails In America

Efforts to clean up the Cuyahoga River actually began before the 1969 fire. Voters approved a $100 million bond program to fund cleanup in 1968, and that same year, the city worked to improve its sewage system to reduce pollution. However, Cleveland mayor Carl Stokes and his brother Louis Stokes, a member of the House of Representatives, used the 1969 fire as an opportunity to push for environmental regulation at a national level. Today, the 1969 Cuyahoga River Fire is recognized as leading to the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Earth Day. In 2025, the BBC called it "the burning river that fueled a US green movement."

The cleanup progress was slow and steady. Between 1969 and 2009, the Northwest Ohio Regional Sewer District, as well as local companies, collectively spent $3.5 billion to reduce pollution on the river. This involved building a new wastewater system and removing dams. "This didn't happen because a bunch of wild-haired hippies protested down the street," John Perrecone, a manager of Great Lakes programs for the EPA, told the New York Times in 2009. "This happened because a lot of citizens up and down the watershed worked hard for 40 years to improve the river."

While the river has improved drastically, there's still work to be done. In August 2020, the Cuyahoga River caught fire for the first time since 1969 after a fuel tanker accident leaked into the river via storm drains. The fire only lasted five minutes, but it earned national press attention. Outside Magazine wrote, "Like the 1969 fire, this one could serve as a warning of the peril our environment faces, because the last 51 years have not been marked only by progress," pointing to recent changes to the Clean Water Act.