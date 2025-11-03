Mississippi's Serene Coastal Paradise Is A Gulf Coast Lighthouse With Unbeatable Views And Unique Architecture

The United States Gulf Coast is chock-full of lively beach towns, buzzing seaside attractions, and delectable, fresh seafood with a uniquely Southern flair. Mississippi's coastline may fly under the Gulf's tourism radar compared to the Florida panhandle, but it's a Gulf Coast destination worthy of any beachgoer's bucket list. In fact, the state's largest coastal town, Biloxi, is a hidden city called the "Vegas of the South," and is sure to be a good time year-round. Even if you're looking for a bit more serenity, Biloxi offers stunning attractions to connect with the history and natural beauty unique to the town. One such attraction is the historic Biloxi Lighthouse.

Since it was built in 1848, the Biloxi Lighthouse has served as the city's defining landmark and has been an emblem of resilience and strength. When it was constructed, only one other cast-iron lighthouse existed in the United States, and the design for cast-iron plating with a brick interior was more of a theory for strength and stability rather than a guarantee. Still, the Biloxi Lighthouse has stood strong in the face of over 150 years of natural disasters, including devastating hurricanes like Hurricane Katrina, which engulfed about 20 feet of the 64-foot structure, causing considerable damage.

Throughout its history, civilians, including three women, operated the lighthouse until the U.S. Coast Guard took over operations in 1939. One of the longest-serving lightkeepers was Maria Younghans, who held the job for 52 years — one of the longest lightkeeper tenures in U.S. history. Though it was taken out of service by the Coast Guard in 1967, the city continued using it to aid in navigation by land and sea. It also offers visitors incredible views while shining a light on Gulf Coast history.