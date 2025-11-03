Mississippi's Serene Coastal Paradise Is A Gulf Coast Lighthouse With Unbeatable Views And Unique Architecture
The United States Gulf Coast is chock-full of lively beach towns, buzzing seaside attractions, and delectable, fresh seafood with a uniquely Southern flair. Mississippi's coastline may fly under the Gulf's tourism radar compared to the Florida panhandle, but it's a Gulf Coast destination worthy of any beachgoer's bucket list. In fact, the state's largest coastal town, Biloxi, is a hidden city called the "Vegas of the South," and is sure to be a good time year-round. Even if you're looking for a bit more serenity, Biloxi offers stunning attractions to connect with the history and natural beauty unique to the town. One such attraction is the historic Biloxi Lighthouse.
Since it was built in 1848, the Biloxi Lighthouse has served as the city's defining landmark and has been an emblem of resilience and strength. When it was constructed, only one other cast-iron lighthouse existed in the United States, and the design for cast-iron plating with a brick interior was more of a theory for strength and stability rather than a guarantee. Still, the Biloxi Lighthouse has stood strong in the face of over 150 years of natural disasters, including devastating hurricanes like Hurricane Katrina, which engulfed about 20 feet of the 64-foot structure, causing considerable damage.
Throughout its history, civilians, including three women, operated the lighthouse until the U.S. Coast Guard took over operations in 1939. One of the longest-serving lightkeepers was Maria Younghans, who held the job for 52 years — one of the longest lightkeeper tenures in U.S. history. Though it was taken out of service by the Coast Guard in 1967, the city continued using it to aid in navigation by land and sea. It also offers visitors incredible views while shining a light on Gulf Coast history.
Add the Biloxi Lighthouse to your Mississippi beach vacation
The Biloxi Lighthouse stands just in front of the beautiful Biloxi Visitor's Center, which features iconic architecture inspired by the Dantzler House, a historic, mid-nineteenth century building that resided on the site until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. You can explore the Visitor Center's many multi-media exhibits highlighting the history and culture of the city, peruse the gift shop, and step out onto the second-floor porch for a sweeping vista of the Gulf with the lighthouse taking center stage. Across the street from the Visitor's Center is the Biloxi Lighthouse Park, featuring an elevated nature trail along a bayhead swamp.
The visitor's center offers guided tours of the Biloxi Lighthouse. Inside the lighthouse, you'll ascend a spiraling staircase up 57 steps to enjoy 360-degree views from the 64-foot-tall viewing platform. Guided tours are available daily, but only from 9 to 10 a.m., as the cast-iron lighthouse gets too hot for visitors during the heat of the day. Tours are just $5 for everyone 12 and older, and $2 for ages 6 to 11.
After the tour, head to the sandy shores of Biloxi Beach just beyond the lighthouse door. Then, take the 10-minute drive down Beach Boulevard to see Biloxi's other lighthouse, and be sure to stop for lunch at Shaggy's, an award-winning Gulf Coast restaurant and Mississippi's best outdoor dining with beach views, on the way. The second lighthouse may be more humble than the Biloxi Lighthouse, but it's an interesting spot to walk around, with evidence from tropical storm damage lingering at every turn. If you're looking for a Vegas-style vacation in the South, you can get the Bellagio feel outside of Las Vegas in the lavish Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, less than a mile down the coast from the Biloxi Lighthouse.