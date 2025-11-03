Here's Where All The Passengers' Nasty Waste, Trash, And Sewage Really Goes While On A Cruise

Cruises are one of the most popular forms of travel, with over 30 million passengers on the world's seas and oceans each year. These days, the largest cruise ships can house over 6,000 passengers and 2,000 crew members, essentially making them floating cities. All cities, whether on land or sea, produce waste. The difference is that cruise ships don't have access to the same sustainable waste disposal infrastructure as land-based cities. It's this production and disposal of waste that has raised concerns about cruise ships and their impact on environmental sustainability because this waste goes exactly where you might expect: into our oceans.

It's estimated that the cruise industry produces over one billion gallons of waste every year. This sewage typically comprises bilge water (e.g., grease and oil), graywater from showers and kitchens, ballast water, food waste, and black water from toilets and urinals. Some of this waste, such as food and other solids, is incinerated while at sea or processed once back on land. The rest, mostly liquids, are discharged while at sea. Most cruise ships treat the sewage before dumping it, removing harmful pollutants. But there's still no evidence or public reporting of how effective this treatment is at removing all pollution. Some older cruise ships don't even have proper treatment facilities.

All this waste can have a serious impact on the environment. Blackwater pollutants can produce oxygen-depleting algal blooms, killing off entire areas of marine life. Greywater disinfectants and oils can stop marine organisms, like plankton, from completing important processes for their ecosystems. A 2025 study published on the Marine Pollution Bulletin found that treating ballast water actually harms ocean life, causing water acidification that destroys shellfish and reef-building corals. Even bilge water can create slick on the water surface, which can hurt seabirds and marine organisms.