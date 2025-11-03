This Little-Known Luggage Travel Law Could Get You Pulled Over

If you absolutely must stack all your luggage high, be on the safe side and try to leave a tunnel of space to see down the middle, so that you can see what's behind you with your windshield's rearview mirror. You should also ensure at least two means of assessing what's behind your vehicle when driving, other than glancing out the rear window. Most modern cars have standardized both side mirrors, windshield mirrors and, more recently, cameras. So, if you're worried about your visibility out the rear window or via your windshield mirror, check your view on both the left and right side mirrors. That means no paint, stickers, or anything else that might impede your view. If you have a rearview camera, check that it's functioning correctly.

If you do get pulled over, the police may check your side mirrors' visibility as well as your rear camera. If you can't prove that you can see accurately behind the vehicle, you may be written up for a citation and asked to rearrange your luggage to ensure visibility.

Another concern is the weight, so make sure to secure any heavy objects (like Costco's super deluxe but heavy car-camping cooler) with seatbelts or straps. In the event of an accident or sudden turn, you don't want heavy luggage flying around inside your vehicle and potentially injuring passengers. Consider paring down to only the bare essentials for a long trip. You can lighten the load with some clever packing hacks that make a long road trip more comfortable.