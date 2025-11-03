This Hidden North Carolina Gem Sits On A Scenic River With Cozy Stays And Tasty Eats

For a North Carolina getaway that blends an intimate community feel with a scenic riverfront, look to Bermuda Run (not to be confused with the island in the North Atlantic Ocean). The town is on the western end of the Yadkin River in Davie County; within is a community that balances a residential lifestyle with an open, accessible local culture.

The town also has a plethora of cozy places to stay, from hotel chains to more one-off vacation homes. For a comfortable place, check into the Hampton Inn, which has a large indoor pool and a complimentary continental breakfast. If you are looking for something a tad more private, there is a cute one-bedroom cottage on a 100-acre farm nearby.

When you're ready to get your grub on during your ultimate scenic foodie road trip in North Carolina, there are a bunch of places to try. Davie Tavern is where you can get modern American-style dishes while Tanglewood Pizza Co. is a go-to spot for wood-fired pizzas. For other tasty entrees and types of food, try Venezia Italian Family Restaurant or Thai Destiny for some Southeast Asian inspiration.

It's pretty easy to get to Bermuda Run since it's right off Interstate 40 from Winston-Salem, which is the closest large city (it's about 13.5 miles away, or around a 19-minute drive). You may fly into Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) though, which is roughly 36.4 miles away (about a 39-minute drive). You may need to rent a car since there aren't many public transit options.