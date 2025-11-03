This Hidden North Carolina Gem Sits On A Scenic River With Cozy Stays And Tasty Eats
For a North Carolina getaway that blends an intimate community feel with a scenic riverfront, look to Bermuda Run (not to be confused with the island in the North Atlantic Ocean). The town is on the western end of the Yadkin River in Davie County; within is a community that balances a residential lifestyle with an open, accessible local culture.
The town also has a plethora of cozy places to stay, from hotel chains to more one-off vacation homes. For a comfortable place, check into the Hampton Inn, which has a large indoor pool and a complimentary continental breakfast. If you are looking for something a tad more private, there is a cute one-bedroom cottage on a 100-acre farm nearby.
When you're ready to get your grub on during your ultimate scenic foodie road trip in North Carolina, there are a bunch of places to try. Davie Tavern is where you can get modern American-style dishes while Tanglewood Pizza Co. is a go-to spot for wood-fired pizzas. For other tasty entrees and types of food, try Venezia Italian Family Restaurant or Thai Destiny for some Southeast Asian inspiration.
It's pretty easy to get to Bermuda Run since it's right off Interstate 40 from Winston-Salem, which is the closest large city (it's about 13.5 miles away, or around a 19-minute drive). You may fly into Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) though, which is roughly 36.4 miles away (about a 39-minute drive). You may need to rent a car since there aren't many public transit options.
What to do and see in Bermuda Run
When you're ready to get out and about, there are a bunch of activities to check out in Bermuda Run. The town is a pretty big deal for sports, with a couple large complexes that bring in a myriad of competitive events. Truist Sports Park is a great spot with 15 fields and other areas for games such as lacrosse, soccer, and field hockey. There's also the Rise Indoor Sports complex, a 123,000-square-foot building for training and tournaments with basketball courts and indoor turf for all sorts of games. Golf is a major pastime, too; you can play at the public Oak Valley Golf Club. Fun fact: The Oak Valley course was designed by Arnold Palmer and is well-regarded in the area.
While the town is right on the Yadkin River, most river activities are part of a bigger regional trail system. The Yadkin is a designated State Blueway Trail, which has a series of launch points and camping spots that follow along the beautiful river. You can get to the water at the nearby Tanglewood Park, which also has an arboretum and a rose garden. If you want to go on one of North Carolina's favorite hikes, check out trails in nearby state parks such as Hanging Rock. You can also go to Pilot Mountain for a quiet, off-the-beaten-path lakeside beauty blending nature and history. For a slightly different kind of outing, visit WinMock at Kinderton, a renovated barn that sometimes works as a venue for weddings and events. The town's locale also gives you easy access to the Yadkin Valley, a wine region with vineyards that offer tours and tastings.
Where to stay and eat in Bermuda Run
When you're looking for a spot to sleep or just chill for a minute, the area has all sorts of choices. If you just want something reliable and cozy, the aforementioned Hampton Inn is a safe bet right in town. The hotel has a gym, an indoor pool, and you can even bring your pets. For a more private one-of-a-kind getaway, look at the Excelsior at the Manor House, a bed and breakfast right near Tanglewood Park in Clemmons (about an eight-minute drive) with all sorts of rooms and different cottage options. You can also find rentals such as The Poet's House, a luxury home designed for a nice, quiet trip with ponds and a fire pit. On the same farm, a tiny house gives you a small (literally) respite with a garden and an outdoor fireplace.
For a good meal, you've got a few delish choices. For coffee and something sweet, swing by Caribou Coffee and Maddie Cakes Bakery. Head over to Southern Spice Cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from a family-owned, farm-to-table restaurant. You can also get your country fixins at 801 Southern Kitchen and Pancake House (order some of its signature pancakes). Head over to Los Toritos or La Carreta Mexican Restaurant for some Latin-inspired dishes. For those in the crew wanting a brewski, Tanglewood Pizza Co. has a huge selection of beers on tap, and Davie Tavern has a nice list of local brews and house wines.