What The Daring Daylight Heist At Paris' Louvre Means For Tourist Safety At Museums

In a daring heist that shocked the world — and quickly inspired a wave of memes and TikTok trends — masked thieves broke into Paris' world-renowned Louvre Museum in broad daylight during opening hours and stole pieces from the French Crown Jewels collection in just seven minutes. Located just steps away from the "Mona Lisa," the collection was considered one of the museum's finest and included jewels worn by Empress Eugénie — Napoleon III's wife – Queen Marie-Amélie, and Queen Hortense — collectively valued at $102 million. Three days later, the Louvre reopened to business as usual. Still, the incident left many wondering not only how such a breach happened, but whether the museum's security — and visitor safety — is as strong as it seems. Paris is already known as a pickpocketing hotspot targeting tourists, so a heist of this caliber raises deeper questions about how prepared cultural institutions really are to protect priceless art and the millions who come to see it.

To gain entry, thieves used a mechanical lift and ladder mounted to a truck outside the Galerie d'Apollon. With battery-powered angle grinders, they sawed through a windowpane, scared off guards, and shattered two glass display cases. As they fled on scooters, they tried to set their truck on fire, but were deterred by the staff.

According to The New York Times, the Louvre's permanent collection is of "inestimable cultural and historical value," thus would cost billions to privately insure, presumably far more than investing in surveillance and security. The museum has in-house firefighters, but a pre-heist audit, leaked after the robbery, found that 75% of the museum's Richelieu wing lacked surveillance cameras, and a third of the Denon wing's rooms — where the jewels were located — had none at all.