The Best US Trails To See Wildflowers In Bloom (Other Than California), According To Past Hikers

Wildflowers are one of the undisputed joys of hitting the hiking trails in the great outdoors. America is one of the finest places on planet Earth to go a-searching for feral flora — the U.S. counts a whopping 32,000 varieties of wildflowers throughout its 50 states! Whether it's the high-altitude summer wildflowers of Montana or the beautiful rhododendrons and mountain laurels of Southern Tennessee, there's tons to get through for the budding botanist in these parts.

But where's best? Well, one state gets mentioned time and time again: California. It might be called the Golden State, but it could just as well be nicknamed the "State With All The Wildflowers," or something along those lines. Basically, there are some seriously awesome places to see California's wildflowers.

Because of the sheer number of guides recommending travelers head to California to bask in the fields of wildflowers, this guide will skip over the land of the Sierra Nevada to focus instead on lesser-known but equally impressive wildflower locations across the country. At each location, we'll even pick out a specific hike you can do to enjoy those flowers to the max! We'll discuss our methodology in more detail later, but to make this list, we scoured leading travel and nature publications for tips on the most flower-filled regions, states, or parks. Second, we cross-referenced those with trusty AllTrails — a global database of over 450,000 hiking paths — to home in on individual hiking routes that past walkers say give the best blooms of all. If you want to enjoy wildflower trails across America, these are the most can't-miss destinations.