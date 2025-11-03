Ohio's White-Knuckle Road Trip Is A Thrilling Drive Of Hairpin Turns Called 'Tail Of The Dragon'
For some, a road trip signifies a leisurely cruise through the countryside with the radio softly humming. Then, there are those who prefer the more daring roads, with rollercoaster-like hills and twisting turns that ensure your adrenaline levels don't falter. If you fall into the latter category, then Ohio's Triple Nickel was made for you. The route, spanning 63 miles along Ohio State Route 555, is full of sharp turns and rollicking elevation changes, earning it the nickname Ohio's Tail of the Dragon, an allusion to the famous and thrilling drive in the Great Smoky Mountains. It passes through some of Ohio's most charming small towns, as well as rural stretches of farms and woodlands that trace the Appalachian foothills.
The Triple Nickel route is beloved by car drivers and motorcyclists alike. It was listed as one of the 12 best American driving roads by Car and Driver for its scenery and solitude, while its appeal to riders lies in its winding, challenging course that's absent of too much traffic. The route connects from Zanesville, an artsy city near Columbus, to Little Hocking, a small community on Ohio's border with West Virginia.
The bulk of the route is a simple, two-lane highway that's been paved over a former gravel road, which once connected rural homesteaders to the bigger towns of Zanesville and Belpre. Drivers and riders can also extend the trip to make it a complete circuit by turning left at Little Hocking and heading back towards Zanesville via Bristol, rounding out to 160 miles from start to finish.
What to expect on Ohio's snaking Triple Nickel
Travelers typically start their trip on the Triple Nickel in Zanesville, which you can reach in just under an hour's drive from the Columbus International Airport. You might want to set off from Zanesville's iconic Y-Bridge, a unique three-way bridge built in the early 1800s with views over the Muskingum River. It's also a good idea to fuel up your vehicle (and yourself) in Zanesville, since there won't be many options along the Triple Nickel route until you reach its southern terminus. Located in South Zanesville, The Walk Cafe & Bakery is an easy stop for breakfast or lunch sandwiches, with 4.8 stars on TripAdvisor.
As the commercial streets of Zanesville give way to the countryside, the road quickly becomes wild. Its most thrilling, serpentine segment spans roughly the first half of the odyssey towards Little Hocking. Around the halfway point, you'll pass through Chesterhill, a village founded by Quakers with some interesting historic sites, like the Historical Quaker Meeting House. It's also home to the Triple Nickel Diner, a well-reviewed lunch stop that's popular with bikers along their Triple Nickel trek.
The challenging turns and climbs ease up a bit on the latter leg after leaving Chesterhill. You'll get some picturesque stretches of open road with views of the rolling farmland and creek crossings. Eventually, the route concludes in Little Hocking, where it coincides with the Ohio River Scenic Byway. Here, you can relax by the river at the Little Hocking Riverfront Park or turn onto the byway and continue back towards Zanesville, passing through Marietta, Ohio's oldest town, lined with specialty shops, on the way.