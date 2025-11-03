Ohio's White-Knuckle Road Trip Is A Thrilling Drive Of Hairpin Turns Called 'Tail Of The Dragon'

For some, a road trip signifies a leisurely cruise through the countryside with the radio softly humming. Then, there are those who prefer the more daring roads, with rollercoaster-like hills and twisting turns that ensure your adrenaline levels don't falter. If you fall into the latter category, then Ohio's Triple Nickel was made for you. The route, spanning 63 miles along Ohio State Route 555, is full of sharp turns and rollicking elevation changes, earning it the nickname Ohio's Tail of the Dragon, an allusion to the famous and thrilling drive in the Great Smoky Mountains. It passes through some of Ohio's most charming small towns, as well as rural stretches of farms and woodlands that trace the Appalachian foothills.

The Triple Nickel route is beloved by car drivers and motorcyclists alike. It was listed as one of the 12 best American driving roads by Car and Driver for its scenery and solitude, while its appeal to riders lies in its winding, challenging course that's absent of too much traffic. The route connects from Zanesville, an artsy city near Columbus, to Little Hocking, a small community on Ohio's border with West Virginia.

The bulk of the route is a simple, two-lane highway that's been paved over a former gravel road, which once connected rural homesteaders to the bigger towns of Zanesville and Belpre. Drivers and riders can also extend the trip to make it a complete circuit by turning left at Little Hocking and heading back towards Zanesville via Bristol, rounding out to 160 miles from start to finish.