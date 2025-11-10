This Victorian Bed And Breakfast On The National Register Of Historic Places Offers A Unique Stay In Colorado

Durango, Colorado, is one place where the Old West still lives, and nowhere is this more true than at the Gable House Bed and Breakfast Inn. Located just blocks from the bustling shops and restaurants of downtown, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places and provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Colorado history and local comforts. The Gable House is a Queen Anne Victorian home built in 1892 by a local businessman. The house then became a hospital before reaching its current state as lodging open to the public.

Today, the building has been impeccably restored through exterior architectural elements, antique furnishings, and cozy touches that make each guest feel truly at home. Guests are welcome to enjoy common spaces in and around the stately inn. This includes sitting in a chair on the wrap-around porch or overlooking the yard from the second-floor balcony. There's also a Victorian parlor where guests can relax, surf the free Wi-Fi, enjoy a refreshing beverage, and imagine the home during days gone by. For an even deeper dive into the history of the land that is now Colorado, take a short drive from the Gable House to Mesa Verde National Park, an underrated archeological wonder.

Staying here will introduce you to Innkeepers Tracie Trotter and Charles Goodman, who each play an important role in keeping this thriving landmark alive. From their commitment to sustainability to their involvement in the local community, your time at the Gable House won't make you miss the average hotel room. In fact, once you experience its genuine hospitality, gourmet breakfast food, and fascinating local lore, you'll want to book another stay to explore the trains, trails, and mesas of this riverside Four Corners hub.