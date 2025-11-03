The Cleanest Lake In Iowa Is A Best-Kept Secret That's Pristine And Clear

Five Island Lake is a perfect destination for exploring the great outdoors. This hidden gem has opportunities for swimming as well as boating and fishing –anglers can cast a line for yellow bass and channel catfish, both of which are plentiful in the lake. There's also the Five Island Trail, a multi-use trail that is great for walking, running, biking, and even rollerblading. The majority of the paved section is on the western side of the lake. There are 3 miles of paved path here, plus you can see the beautiful covered bridge, which was built specifically for the trail.

The 6-mile out-and-back trail will take about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete. Five Island Lake also has a playground with picnic tables and a volleyball court. Golfing is available at the nearby Five Island Golf site, which features a scenic 9-hole course and is open mid-April to mid-October. The course is next to Shores at Five Island, an events venue and community center with a stunning ballroom. For those looking to truly envelop themselves in the wilderness, you'll be happy to hear that camping is available at Five Island Lake. There are 21 campsites at Five Island Campground, located on the southeast part of the lake.

Camping sites will cost you $30 per night and include electric, water, and sewer – reservations aren't possible, and fees are payable at the dropbox. Two cabins are also available at the site; one sleeps up to nine guests, while the other sleeps four. Kearny State Park, close by on the west side of the lake, has basic tent and electric sites; some are located right next to the lakeshore, so you can have a relaxing night's rest nestled next to the clean and clear water of Five Island Lake. This is also a first-come, first-served campground, so be sure to arrive early to get the best spot.