This Wildly Luxurious Train Is Introducing A Glamorous Route From Paris To The Amalfi Coast
While trains are often the choice of transport for the environmentally-conscious and the slow traveler, they can — perhaps surprisingly — also be one of the most wildly luxurious ways to get around. Take the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which isn't just a train ride; it's a journey back in time that channels the opulence and excitement of the "Golden Age" of rail travel. Within its historic cars, preserved in their original form from the 1920s, guests enjoy lavish, well-appointed suites outfitted with handcrafted furniture, on-call steward service, and seasonal gourmet cuisine.
The opulent train is operated by Belmond, the global luxury brand owned by LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy). Belmond is known for exceptional properties like Castello di Casole, a true Tuscan dream tucked into a thousand-year-old castle, along with its unforgettable journeys by land and river. And on October 14, 2025, it announced an addition to its already impressive roster of routes, which will debut in 2026 — the next chapter in its "Villeggiatura by Train" series.
The term "villeggiatura," originating in Renaissance Venice, is a concept referring to a prolonged stay — an Italian version of slow travel — primarily for rest and restoration. And on the new route, you'll certainly get plenty of both. This glamorous journey starts from Paris, a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free travel. Passengers will head south, experiencing both the French and Italian Riviera, and will arrive in Pompeii the next day. This ancient city is less than an hour from the famed Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site and playground of the international glitterati. After disembarking, guests will spend two nights in a five-star Belmond property and former palace along the sparkling coast. This once-in-a-lifetime adventure is just four days and three nights, but the memories you'll make along the way will last forever.
Staying and dining on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
The options for cabins range from the intimate to the unbelievably opulent. The most affordable are the Historic Cabins (eight per carriage). Perfect for two, the cozy banquette seating allows for lazy days spent window-gazing, and it converts into a comfortable upper and lower bed. Suites (four per carriage), designed in Art Deco style, give you more space to unwind and amenities such as a lounge area and en-suite bathroom. The luxe Grand Suites (three per carriage) are a dream, with free-flowing Champagne, 24-hour butler service, and the option for in-cabin private dining.
The crème de la crème is L'Observatoire, an entire exclusive-use carriage inspired by astronomical observatories and equipped with an oculus for night-sky viewing. Designed by acclaimed French artist JR, it's decorated with his personal travel mementos and photographs. The carriage contains a marble bathroom with a freestanding tub, library, record-player, and writing nook. But the best feature is the tearoom with a fireplace and miniature train maquette, meticulously crafted over two years.
En route, you'll become very familiar with the painstakingly restored dining cars, which conjure up the spirit of the Roaring Twenties. It's impossible to go hungry, with afternoon tea and midnight brunch tucked in between the usual three daily meals. Start your morning slowly with food brought straight to your cabin — a luxurious take on breakfast in bed. Head to the dining cars for a gourmet three-course lunch, with inventive twists on regional dishes like Bluefin tuna tartar and sea bream Riviera with artichoke and fennel confit. Dinner is a veritable feast, where fresh lobster or sautéed veal are followed by decadent French desserts, such as brioche perdue. Chef Jean Imbert's seasonal menu draws from local artisans along the train's route.
The itinerary from Paris to the Amalfi Coast
Upon arriving at the train station in Paris, you'll be guided to your suite by your steward, with a welcome Champagne to toast your departure. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lush countryside as you make your way through southern France. Lunch and dinner are served in the dining cars, and post-meal revelry takes place in the gorgeous, midnight-blue Bar Car '3674' (pictured above). Here trained mixologists work to prepare the perfect cocktails while the resident pianist plays whatever tunes your heart desires on the baby grand piano until the last guest retires. If you're feeling peckish, snacks like truffled club sandwiches and lobster rolls should sate you until morning.
When you reach Pompeii the following afternoon, you'll be treated to a private guided tour of the archeological ruins. A luxury transfer will then whisk you away to the cliffside Caruso, a Belmond Hotel on the Amalfi Coast that's a converted 11th-century fairytale palace in the sun-soaked town of Ravello. In the evening, join a celebration of artisanal food production, with a cooking demonstration and traditional Cilento music. Spend the next day in coastal bliss and either partake in a boat excursion to Positano or a painting lesson from a local artist. And on your final night in this Mediterranean paradise, enjoy a glitzy gala replete with exquisite culinary creations, live music, and conversations with new friends.
The train will begin its inaugural journey along this route starting in May, which is one of the best times to visit Italy. It will depart Paris at 11:00 a.m. on May 4, 2026 and arrive in Pompeii on May 7, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. (estimated). The luxe journey starts at around $10,000 per person.