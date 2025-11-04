This Wildly Luxurious Train Is Introducing A Glamorous Route From Paris To The Amalfi Coast

While trains are often the choice of transport for the environmentally-conscious and the slow traveler, they can — perhaps surprisingly — also be one of the most wildly luxurious ways to get around. Take the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, which isn't just a train ride; it's a journey back in time that channels the opulence and excitement of the "Golden Age" of rail travel. Within its historic cars, preserved in their original form from the 1920s, guests enjoy lavish, well-appointed suites outfitted with handcrafted furniture, on-call steward service, and seasonal gourmet cuisine.

The opulent train is operated by Belmond, the global luxury brand owned by LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy). Belmond is known for exceptional properties like Castello di Casole, a true Tuscan dream tucked into a thousand-year-old castle, along with its unforgettable journeys by land and river. And on October 14, 2025, it announced an addition to its already impressive roster of routes, which will debut in 2026 — the next chapter in its "Villeggiatura by Train" series.

The term "villeggiatura," originating in Renaissance Venice, is a concept referring to a prolonged stay — an Italian version of slow travel — primarily for rest and restoration. And on the new route, you'll certainly get plenty of both. This glamorous journey starts from Paris, a top-ranked destination for safe, stress-free travel. Passengers will head south, experiencing both the French and Italian Riviera, and will arrive in Pompeii the next day. This ancient city is less than an hour from the famed Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site and playground of the international glitterati. After disembarking, guests will spend two nights in a five-star Belmond property and former palace along the sparkling coast. This once-in-a-lifetime adventure is just four days and three nights, but the memories you'll make along the way will last forever.