One Of The Italian Countryside's Prettiest Hotels Is A True Tuscan Dream Tucked Into A 1000-Year-Old Castle
Tuscany is one of Italy's most storied regions for its cypress-dotted hillsides, famous vineyards and wineries, and luxurious historic hotels. Unmarred by modern development and filled with historic hilltop towns, Tuscany offers a unique blend of discovery and relaxation. On your next venture into the bucolic region, book a stay at the beautiful Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel. The 10th century castle is now a sophisticated retreat that seamlessly blends ancient structures with the flair of contemporary design. The estate's magnificent 4,200 acre property unfurls around the hilltop castle and brims with vineyards, olive groves, and blooming gardens.
The combined 41 rooms, suites, and villas are spacious abodes with remarkable views of the Tuscan countryside. Remnants of the castle buildings have been reimagined — from Tosca restaurant with the estate's original stone walls to the pampering spa set inside the former wine cellar. Outside, an infinity-edge pool lined with elegant cabanas and chaises seems to flow into the broad expanse of undulating hills, and nearby is an Etruscan amphitheater that is thousands of years old. The hotel is a hive of activity, offering art and cooking classes, truffle-hunting excursions, and a countryside safari led by the head gamekeeper. Off property, the charms of Tuscany beckon, and the hotel is well-situated for day trips to famed medieval towns such as Siena and San Gimignano, as well as Florence, considered Europe's "Cultural Capital."
Castello di Casole seemingly transports guests to another era, however it's easy to access. Florence's international Amerigo Vespucci Airport is just an hour's drive, and Rome is a 3.5 hour drive south. Castello di Casole is open from mid-March through November, which is the best time to experience Tuscany.
Staying and dining at Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel
Arriving up the driveway to the centuries-old castle is a cinematic start to any holiday. Castello di Casole's 39 elegant suites honor the castle's original construction with exposed stone-clad walls, dark wood beams, and brick arches. The warm color palette of the rooms reflects the natural hues found in the Tuscan landscape, from rich ochre to celadon greens. Many of the accommodations overlook the sprawling countryside or boast private outdoor terraces. For families or groups who want extra space or privacy, there are two three-bedroom villas on the property that feature local antique furnishings, garden terraces, and a shared pool. Depending on timing, prices can range from $1,000 per night for a junior suite to upwards of $5,000 per night (including taxes and fees) for a villa.
Many travelers come to Tuscany primarily for the food and wine, and meals at Castello di Casole are a celebration of Tuscany's epicurean bounty. Enjoy lunch al fresco on the Emporio Terrace overlooking the hillside or at the Castello Grill next to the infinity-edge pool. Dinner is a refined affair at Tosca Ristorante, housed inside the castle with patio seating in its picturesque courtyard. While you can order a la carte, serious foodies should opt for the seven-course tasting menu, which reveals classic Tuscan dishes with innovative twists. Olive oil, wine, and honey are sourced from the estate's own gardens, groves, and vineyards. Don't miss an aperitif or nightcap, such as the beloved tiramisu martini, at the glamorous Bar Visconti, named for the aristocratic owners of the castle who threw lavish parties there during the 1960s. The hotel can also arrange special experiences, such as outdoor picnics, foraging expeditions, or private wine tastings in the wine cellar.
What to do at Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel
If you desire an indulgent 'dolce vita' holiday or activity-filled adventures, Castello di Casole delivers. A wide range of complimentary activities are included in your stay, such as one-hour bike rentals, historical property tours, focaccia making class, wine tasting, and more. Leisure lovers can sunbathe or swim in the heated infinity-edge pool and venture to the Essere Spa for pampering treatments. Foodies should not miss a pasta or pizza-making class with the chef, as well as the unique truffle-hunting experience. "One of the absolute highlights was the guided truffle hunt they arranged," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience—educational, exciting, and heartwarming thanks to our friendly and passionate guide and his amazing dogs." Active types can also play tennis on the hotel's courts, as well as hike and bike in the picturesque countryside.
Guests should also venture off property to see more of Tuscany, from ancient hill towns to famed wineries. In fact, this is the one region in Italy where Rick Steves strongly suggests renting a car. About a 40-minute drive away is the Tuscan city of Siena, considered the friendliest in all of Europe. Here you can see the 13th-century Piazza del Campo that plays host to the Palio di Siena horse race every summer, and the famous Gothic-style Siena Cathedral. North of Castello di Casole is the iconic (yet crowded) town of San Gimignano, known for its UNESCO World Heritage historic town center. Those seeking something off the beaten track should head west to Volterra, which Rick Steves says is the most underrated hill town in Italy. Wherever you choose to explore, Castello di Casole is a luxurious sanctuary to return to at the end of a discovery-filled day.