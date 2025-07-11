One Of The Italian Countryside's Prettiest Hotels Is A True Tuscan Dream Tucked Into A 1000-Year-Old Castle

Tuscany is one of Italy's most storied regions for its cypress-dotted hillsides, famous vineyards and wineries, and luxurious historic hotels. Unmarred by modern development and filled with historic hilltop towns, Tuscany offers a unique blend of discovery and relaxation. On your next venture into the bucolic region, book a stay at the beautiful Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel. The 10th century castle is now a sophisticated retreat that seamlessly blends ancient structures with the flair of contemporary design. The estate's magnificent 4,200 acre property unfurls around the hilltop castle and brims with vineyards, olive groves, and blooming gardens.

The combined 41 rooms, suites, and villas are spacious abodes with remarkable views of the Tuscan countryside. Remnants of the castle buildings have been reimagined — from Tosca restaurant with the estate's original stone walls to the pampering spa set inside the former wine cellar. Outside, an infinity-edge pool lined with elegant cabanas and chaises seems to flow into the broad expanse of undulating hills, and nearby is an Etruscan amphitheater that is thousands of years old. The hotel is a hive of activity, offering art and cooking classes, truffle-hunting excursions, and a countryside safari led by the head gamekeeper. Off property, the charms of Tuscany beckon, and the hotel is well-situated for day trips to famed medieval towns such as Siena and San Gimignano, as well as Florence, considered Europe's "Cultural Capital."

Castello di Casole seemingly transports guests to another era, however it's easy to access. Florence's international Amerigo Vespucci Airport is just an hour's drive, and Rome is a 3.5 hour drive south. Castello di Casole is open from mid-March through November, which is the best time to experience Tuscany.