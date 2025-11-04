A Pair Of Secret Wyoming Lakes Offer Free Camping And Incredible Views Of The Grand Tetons

Searching for a spot with million-dollar views of the majestic Tetons? Western Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest beckons for a glorious sunrise, sunset, and experience enwrapped in nature. While you'd have a pretty backdrop for your trip at any of the 50 cabins and developed campsites with varying levels of amenities and fees, some of the best views are found at Toppings Lake, and they're totally free.

The primitive campground is easy to find, located 35 minutes north of Jackson off U.S. Route 89, one of the most scenic roads in America. It sits on Forest Service land just outside the boundary of Grand Teton National Park. As you approach the campsite on Toppings Lake Road, you'll have terrific views toward the towering Tetons, which rise over 12,000 feet above sea level. Although they are between 6 and 9 million years old, these mountains are some of the youngest in the Rockies, and due to their age, they don't have foothills carved by the crystal clear waters of the renowned Snake River. These stunning peaks draw millions of visitors annually, ranging from the world's key economic policy makers to couples on their first hiking trip, and can be notoriously crowded during the peak summer months.

As a result of its increasing popularity, campgrounds in the area have been swarmed with visitors over the last few years, leading to major changes. Volunteers maintain a vault toilet, there are 27 campsites across two areas, and great efforts are made to keep the campground tidy. You will likely meet these volunteers when you receive your campsite upon arrival (in peak season, the Toppings Lakes campgrounds are often full by late afternoon), and they may be cruising by to make sure you're enjoying yourself and are following basic camp etiquette.