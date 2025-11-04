A Pair Of Secret Wyoming Lakes Offer Free Camping And Incredible Views Of The Grand Tetons
Searching for a spot with million-dollar views of the majestic Tetons? Western Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest beckons for a glorious sunrise, sunset, and experience enwrapped in nature. While you'd have a pretty backdrop for your trip at any of the 50 cabins and developed campsites with varying levels of amenities and fees, some of the best views are found at Toppings Lake, and they're totally free.
The primitive campground is easy to find, located 35 minutes north of Jackson off U.S. Route 89, one of the most scenic roads in America. It sits on Forest Service land just outside the boundary of Grand Teton National Park. As you approach the campsite on Toppings Lake Road, you'll have terrific views toward the towering Tetons, which rise over 12,000 feet above sea level. Although they are between 6 and 9 million years old, these mountains are some of the youngest in the Rockies, and due to their age, they don't have foothills carved by the crystal clear waters of the renowned Snake River. These stunning peaks draw millions of visitors annually, ranging from the world's key economic policy makers to couples on their first hiking trip, and can be notoriously crowded during the peak summer months.
As a result of its increasing popularity, campgrounds in the area have been swarmed with visitors over the last few years, leading to major changes. Volunteers maintain a vault toilet, there are 27 campsites across two areas, and great efforts are made to keep the campground tidy. You will likely meet these volunteers when you receive your campsite upon arrival (in peak season, the Toppings Lakes campgrounds are often full by late afternoon), and they may be cruising by to make sure you're enjoying yourself and are following basic camp etiquette.
How to fully enjoy your camping experience and views
While many visitors come for the mountains and the starry skies, the Bridger-Teton National Forest is full of thrilling wildlife-viewing opportunities. Moose, deer, elk, cranes, waterfowl, and predators — including bears and wolves —live in the nearby forests and national park. Toppings Lake Road, the road to the campsite, leads into the local animals' habitat, as well as the scenic and secret Toppings Lakes. The short trail to the lakes passes through wild huckleberry patches and crosses a marsh before ending at a peaceful and serene blue lake surrounded by deep green groves. Don't forget your bug spray.
In the past few years, note that the Bridger-Teton National Forest has struggled to keep up with a large influx of campers in the peak season; during the summer of 2021, on average, 300 to 400 camping vehicles were parked at Toppings Lake every day. Scott Kosiba, the executive director of a local nonprofit that works with the Forest Service in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, has noticed that many new visitors are unaware of how much their behaviors can impact the environment and others' camping experience. If you aren't sure, no worries! Ask the local volunteers or other campers.
Even though you'll only be staying for a few days, be a good neighbor and please follow the rules for storing and disposing of food, human waste, and garbage. Nearby campgrounds in the past have closed due to nuisance bears visiting for food, putting campers in danger and ruining trips of a lifetime. Please plan ahead, bring all essentials, and follow the rules so everyone can enjoy the outdoors. Here is how to prepare for an outing in bear country.