The Cleanest US Cities Residents And Travelers Say They've Ever Seen

Cleanliness expert Marie Kondo's quote — "The objective of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that environment" — applies not just to the insides of a home, but to entire cities as well. A clean city isn't just about visual appeal: residents of clean, orderly communities find themselves with a more positive outlook and lower stress levels, underlining just how impactful well-maintained urban environments can be.

When Honolulu was cited as the only US destination to make it among the cleanest cities in the world in a Mercer Eco-City ranking, it sparked a bigger question: What other American cities could vie for the title of the cleanest in the country? Locals and tourists weighed in on their cleanest city picks in Reddit threads such as r/SameGrassbutGreener and r/AskAnAmerican, with litter and trash-free streets, even sidewalks, well-maintained parks and public spaces, pedestrian infrastructure, and clean public transport (among others) being taken into consideration.

Among the 500-plus comments, certain cities garnered more mentions than the rest, including a Utah city whose locals staunchly advocate for its cleanliness despite opposing opinions, and another in Illinois that's consistently topped Condé Nast Traveler's Best Big City in the U.S. list. Curious to know which cities were deemed the cleanest in the eyes of both residents and travelers? Here's a look at the stand-outs.