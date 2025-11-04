Colorado's High Elevation Hot Springs Spa Near Denver Shows Off Surreal Mountain Views And Ultimate Relaxation

When music producer Alex Ginza and partner Alyssa set up Raspberry Hot Springs with the dream of running a spot that's fully immersed in its natural surroundings, they decided to preserve the site's serenity by implementing a policy — one and two-hour soaks in the hot spring are available by reservation only, just for those aged 21 and over. After booking, arrival instructions are sent to visitors, such as the need for a 4WD / AWD to get here. They elected to keep the spring on the down low, having no social media presence and zero marketing campaigns, letting the sweeping beauty come as a surprise — one of many things visitors love.

"A mountain top hot spring was a bucket list goal. It met my expectations and much more! The breathtaking picturesque scenery, the clean and very warm relaxing water... I felt like I was in a painting!" writes Google reviewer Angie Hobbs. Visitor Carly Humphrey agrees, writing "the view was breathtaking. Made for a once in a lifetime date night for my husband and I!" The romantic setting is something visitors regularly mention, while reviewer Uli Kunkel enthuses "Alex has built heaven on earth!"

Whether you visit in winter when the mountains are snow capped or mid-summer when the flora and fauna are flourishing, Raspberry Hot Springs is a tranquil retreat. You can bring a picnic to enjoy on the chairs surrounding the pool, but be mindful to keep food and drink out of the water. There are no showers or sinks here, and the saunas serve more for heated changing rooms. Unlike fully-equipped hot spas like Lava Hots Springs Resort in Idaho, Raspberry Hot Springs is an off-the-grid experience where you can truly connect with nature.