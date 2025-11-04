Colorado's High Elevation Hot Springs Spa Near Denver Shows Off Surreal Mountain Views And Ultimate Relaxation
Colorado has no shortage of hot springs, but finding a secret, secluded spring high up in the mountains is the holy grail for those who like a serene soak. Enter Raspberry Hot Springs, a high elevation hot spring pool that's a hidden gem naturally heated to around 104 degrees Fahrenheit all year. Owners Alex and Alyssa have created a sanctuary here on their 30-acre private ranch in the Rocky Mountains. Located on the eastern edge of Arapaho National Forest, it's just a 40-minute drive west of Denver, or a 12-minute drive from the nearest town, Idaho Springs. The real boon here is your soak in the spring surrounded by nature is a private affair, uninterrupted by anyone not in your own group. But, you could get a visit from any of the area's wildlife, including moose, black bears, foxes, and song birds.
Aside from kicking back in nature and relaxing in the pristine and serene warm waters, Raspberry Hot Springs also offers something spectacular: Perched 9,000 feet up in the hills means stunning mountain views as far as the eye can see, whatever the season. It's undoubtedly a destination to work into your essential journey for road trippers through Colorado, or just make a day of it next time you're visiting the mountainous region. Colorado is by no means the only state with such bounty, there are fantastic hidden hot springs in California, for example, but discovering one as idyllic as Raspberry Hot Springs so close to a major city like Denver is a real find.
What we, and visitors, love about Raspberry Hot Springs
When music producer Alex Ginza and partner Alyssa set up Raspberry Hot Springs with the dream of running a spot that's fully immersed in its natural surroundings, they decided to preserve the site's serenity by implementing a policy — one and two-hour soaks in the hot spring are available by reservation only, just for those aged 21 and over. After booking, arrival instructions are sent to visitors, such as the need for a 4WD / AWD to get here. They elected to keep the spring on the down low, having no social media presence and zero marketing campaigns, letting the sweeping beauty come as a surprise — one of many things visitors love.
"A mountain top hot spring was a bucket list goal. It met my expectations and much more! The breathtaking picturesque scenery, the clean and very warm relaxing water... I felt like I was in a painting!" writes Google reviewer Angie Hobbs. Visitor Carly Humphrey agrees, writing "the view was breathtaking. Made for a once in a lifetime date night for my husband and I!" The romantic setting is something visitors regularly mention, while reviewer Uli Kunkel enthuses "Alex has built heaven on earth!"
Whether you visit in winter when the mountains are snow capped or mid-summer when the flora and fauna are flourishing, Raspberry Hot Springs is a tranquil retreat. You can bring a picnic to enjoy on the chairs surrounding the pool, but be mindful to keep food and drink out of the water. There are no showers or sinks here, and the saunas serve more for heated changing rooms. Unlike fully-equipped hot spas like Lava Hots Springs Resort in Idaho, Raspberry Hot Springs is an off-the-grid experience where you can truly connect with nature.