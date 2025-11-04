Texas' Gorgeous Lakeside Park Is A Hill Country Haven For Fishing And Fun On The Water

Texas is full of lakeside attractions, from the wildly popular, scenic, and spectacular Highland Lakes region to Tyler Lake State Park, a dazzling place to swim, fish, and hike. One park in Hill Country is a haven for fun on the water: Boerne City Lake Park.

With a population of over 22,000 people, Boerne, Texas, is a quaint city with old-school German charm, fun shops, and foodie appeal located about a 40-minute drive from San Antonio. Its lake was constructed in 1972 when a dam and reservoir were built on Cibolo Creek in order to aid in flood control. Today, the park covers over 200 acres with about 100 acres of water, and visitors are welcome to swim, paddle, and fish (with a fishing license).

If you don't have your own non-motorized boat, kayak, or canoe, rentals are available on site. You can also sign up for a sunset cruise around the lake with Trisum Sailing, or get lessons from the organization. In addition to a boat launch and fishing pier, the park includes many other amenities, including a butterfly garden, a bird observation blind, picnic areas, unpaved walking and hiking trails, a playground, a volleyball court, and a Frisbee golf course.