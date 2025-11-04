Texas' Gorgeous Lakeside Park Is A Hill Country Haven For Fishing And Fun On The Water
Texas is full of lakeside attractions, from the wildly popular, scenic, and spectacular Highland Lakes region to Tyler Lake State Park, a dazzling place to swim, fish, and hike. One park in Hill Country is a haven for fun on the water: Boerne City Lake Park.
With a population of over 22,000 people, Boerne, Texas, is a quaint city with old-school German charm, fun shops, and foodie appeal located about a 40-minute drive from San Antonio. Its lake was constructed in 1972 when a dam and reservoir were built on Cibolo Creek in order to aid in flood control. Today, the park covers over 200 acres with about 100 acres of water, and visitors are welcome to swim, paddle, and fish (with a fishing license).
If you don't have your own non-motorized boat, kayak, or canoe, rentals are available on site. You can also sign up for a sunset cruise around the lake with Trisum Sailing, or get lessons from the organization. In addition to a boat launch and fishing pier, the park includes many other amenities, including a butterfly garden, a bird observation blind, picnic areas, unpaved walking and hiking trails, a playground, a volleyball court, and a Frisbee golf course.
What to know before visiting Boerne City Lake Park
Reviewers praise Boerne City Lake Park as a great spot for family-friendly activity and relaxation. In particular, multiple people describe enjoying the clean lake, sunset views, and ample shade. There are some rules to follow while you're here, such as a city law that prohibits alcohol in the park. You need a fishing license to fish (you can catch bass, bluegill, sunfish, and catfish), and motorized boats are not allowed on the lake. Dogs are welcome to join in on the family outing, but must be leashed at all times.
While the park is free to access for Boerne residents, visitors will need to pay a fee of $10 on Mondays through Thursdays, $15 on weekends, and $20 on holidays, with discounts available for seniors and veterans. Season passes are also available. Locals get two free parking stickers per household for the season, while non-residents must pay $125 for one pass. Reviewers note that the area is popular among San Antonio residents and others in the area, so it can get busy in the summer months; in the winter months, it's more peaceful (though you likely won't want to go swimming then). The park has fans year-round. "Absolutely beautiful place. Comforts me so much to be here whenever I can," writes one Yelp reviewer.