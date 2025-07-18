Texas' Quaint City Just Outside Of San Antonio Offers Old-School German Charm, Fun Shops, And Foodie Appeal

If you're looking to mix a little Texas with a bit of European history, you might find yourself trekking to Boerne. This quaint town in Kendall County has a charming identity shaped by its German heritage and modern Texan feel. You'll see the community's German-Texan past in its old-school architecture and events. A central part of the town is the Hill Country Mile, a part of Main Street that brings you down a walk of shops, eateries, and history. The district is a focus for Boerne's shopping and social life, with quite a few storefronts and old buildings.

There are many shopping options located along the Hill Country Mile, including boutique stores, antique shops, and art galleries. Carousel Antiques & Fickle Pickles is known for its vintage items and pickles (yes, pickles) made in the area, and Flashback Funtiques has eclectic and rustic goodies like jukeboxes and pinball machines. The Christmas Shoppe sells holiday décor year-round, and If you're looking for fashion, check out Alene's Boutique for women's apparel with country flair or 248 N. Main St. Chateau, where you can shop while enjoying a glass of wine from Platinum Brix Winery next door. Oenophiles will also want to visit Cork and Keg (a delicious wine bar).

The food scene in Boerne has German-influenced menus and many other types of dining. You can find Richter Tavern on the Hill Country Mile for sweet treats, tavern and bar foods, and cocktails. Peggy's on the Green in the Kendall Inn has a Southern-inspired menu, while The Creek Restaurant provides pasta, steak, and seafood in an old building next to Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. You can also find Tex-Mex at Compadres Hill Country Cocina.