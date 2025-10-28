Are Volcano Eruptions In The Philippines A Threat To Tourists? Here's What You Need To Know

The video opens mere moments after the initial blast: A towering plume of smoke in all shades of grey rises from a green, flat-top mountain above a quiet lake, punching through low clouds before cascading down in thick sheets of ash that resemble a woolly mammoth's head. The camera stays steady as the person filming jumps into a small boat and speeds away, holding the shot while the mushroom cloud swells. Other small boats scatter across the water. Off-screen, the person holding the camera and the boat's driver verbally react in real time to what looks like a scene straight from "Terminator 2" or "Oppenheimer." Eventually, it seems the boat will get to safety, and nothing more explosive happens — just slow-moving ash swelling and settling. This eruption, it turns out, was captured at the deadly Taal Volcano in Batangas Province, Philippines, on October 26, 2025, about 40 miles south of Manila. Taal is part of an active volcanic system and has remained a "permanent danger zone" since a major eruption in 2020, which underscored the risks of volcano tourism, as evidenced in the now-viral TikTok video.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), three minor eruptions and nine volcanic earthquakes occurred at Taal within 24 hours– including phreatomagmatic eruptions, when magma interacts with water and explodes into steam and ash — and phreatic eruptions, when underground water is heated by lava, magma, or "new volcanic deposits." Earthquakes followed, continuing a pattern of near-daily tremors throughout October, a stark increase from September's tally. Though PHIVOLCS assured the public that Taal's short-lived activity was fairly normal, an Alert Level 1 was maintained, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government mandated local readiness in case of further volcanic activity.