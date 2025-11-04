North Texas' Newest Skyline Hotel Blends Japanese Elegance, Rooftop Dining, And Luxe Hospitality

Sometimes, deciding where to travel means picking a place with high-quality attractions. Other times, it means choosing a city or region with delicious food. And, on some occasions, the deciding factor might be the accommodations, especially if they're unique and spectacular. Texas has no shortage of cities that meet all these criteria, including one of America's best places to retire, the vibrant city of Plano. As a suburb of Dallas, Plano offers a wide variety of amenities, but it's about to gain one that may transform the city's hospitality options.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Miyako Hybrid Hotel began in October 2025, and the new property is slated to be ready to open in the fall of 2027. This development is significant for a few reasons. First, it will be the first Miyako location in Texas (and only the third in the United States). Next, it will blend both Texan and Japanese cultures for a one-of-a-kind travel experience. Finally, the hotel is in the heart of Plano's industrial district, next to the headquarters of major companies such as Toyota, FedEx, PepsiCo, and Bank of America. Having such a luxury hotel option nearby may spur additional investment and development in the area, helping Plano evolve into a city of opportunity.

Although the hotel is still in its early stages, it promises some incredible features that will make it a remarkable addition to the region. Among them are a Texas-style rooftop bar and pool, a traditional Japanese bakery and restaurant, as well as a luxurious Japanese-style spa designed to help travelers relax and unwind.