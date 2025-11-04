North Texas' Newest Skyline Hotel Blends Japanese Elegance, Rooftop Dining, And Luxe Hospitality
Sometimes, deciding where to travel means picking a place with high-quality attractions. Other times, it means choosing a city or region with delicious food. And, on some occasions, the deciding factor might be the accommodations, especially if they're unique and spectacular. Texas has no shortage of cities that meet all these criteria, including one of America's best places to retire, the vibrant city of Plano. As a suburb of Dallas, Plano offers a wide variety of amenities, but it's about to gain one that may transform the city's hospitality options.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Miyako Hybrid Hotel began in October 2025, and the new property is slated to be ready to open in the fall of 2027. This development is significant for a few reasons. First, it will be the first Miyako location in Texas (and only the third in the United States). Next, it will blend both Texan and Japanese cultures for a one-of-a-kind travel experience. Finally, the hotel is in the heart of Plano's industrial district, next to the headquarters of major companies such as Toyota, FedEx, PepsiCo, and Bank of America. Having such a luxury hotel option nearby may spur additional investment and development in the area, helping Plano evolve into a city of opportunity.
Although the hotel is still in its early stages, it promises some incredible features that will make it a remarkable addition to the region. Among them are a Texas-style rooftop bar and pool, a traditional Japanese bakery and restaurant, as well as a luxurious Japanese-style spa designed to help travelers relax and unwind.
What to expect from the Miyako Hybrid Hotel in Plano, Texas
With a price tag of over $110 million, the Miyako Hybrid Hotel is an ambitious project that aims to combine luxury with sustainability. Although the hotel is far from complete, we can get an idea of what it might look like when finished by looking at the currently completed version in Torrance, California. Here, the rooms are designed with minimalist elegance and practicality. Based on the site photos, the rooms feature ergonomic, modern comfort and styling rather than ornate furniture and decor. Plus, they include amenities like a heated bidet, Japanese soaking tub, rain-style shower, and a working desk.
As far as dining, the Torrance Miyako features Ise-Shima, a full-service restaurant/sushi bar that blends Japanese and Californian aesthetics. Ise-Shima is open for all three meals and even features a breakfast buffet with items like tamago yaki omelets, nori dry seaweed, and American-style scrambled eggs. The restaurant also offers a multi-course dinner that delights with dishes like assorted sashimi, Wagyu beef in broth, and a crisp lotus root sandwich. That said, the menu at Plano's hotel will likely have unique dishes, possibly inspired by Texas cuisine.
Once Miyako is open to the public, it'll be a quick, 20-minute drive from the U.S. airport that takes the longest to walk across, Dallas/Fort Worth International. Although it's located in the heart of the industrial district, the hotel will also be close to other attractions, such as the Legacy West Shopping Mall. Until then, though, you can enjoy other fabulous Texas hotels, like Hotel Emma, an industrial-chic hotel with luxe amenities and Old World charm in the heart of San Antonio.