Texas' Prestigious Hotel Is Industrial Chic With Luxe Amenities And Old-World Charm In The Heart Of San Antonio

A hotel's legacy is more than its rave reviews and outstanding service. It's the people and their stories that were decades in the making, often long before the hotel was conceived. This hotel legacy begins deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio to be exact, where a strong-willed woman named Emma Koehler, along with her husband Otto, operated the Pearl Brewing Co. Built in 1894, it was the largest brewery in the state of Texas. After the untimely death of Otto Koehler, the remarkably astute and ambitious Mrs. Koehler took control of the operation. She kept it going during Prohibition and, despite handing over control to her nephew in 1933, remained involved until her passing a decade later.

In 2015, the transformed Pearl Brewing Co. edifice and five adjoining buildings opened as Hotel Emma in San Antonio's trendy Pearl District. Reimagined by design firm Roman and Williams with impeccable attention to detail, Hotel Emma is a five-star, award-winning property that captivates with an industrial-chic-meets-South Texas aesthetic and acclaimed dining. Among its accolades, the historic lodge is the recipient of the Two Key designation from the Michelin Guide, was named the #2 Best Luxury Hotel in the US for 2025 by TripAdvisor, and was named the best hotel in San Antonio by U.S. News & World Report.