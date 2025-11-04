Colorado's Trail Wrapping Around The 'Switzerland Of America' Is An Idyllic Hike With Ethereal Mountain Views
Colorado has no shortage of spectacular mountain towns tucked away in its world-famous Rocky Mountains. You've most likely heard of gorgeous alpine havens like Aspen and Telluride, but in between the most popular (and most heavily-touristed) communities, Colorado has plenty more exceptional mountain towns to share. The picturesque town of Ouray is just such a destination.
Located about six hours southwest of Denver International Airport and nestled in between a sublime panorama of snow-laden peaks, Ouray's awe-inspiring mountain beauty earned it the nickname "the Switzerland of America." Though it almost looks too beautiful to be real, Ouray's charm is found on one of the many amazing trails encircling the town. Of which, the unforgettable Ouray Perimeter Trail is the perfect blend of manageable challenges, notable natural features, and incredible views.
As you may have gleaned from its name, the Ouray Perimeter Trail encircles the entire town of Ouray from the mountains above. Thus, the trail provides exceptional view after exceptional view of one of Colorado's loveliest towns from virtually every conceivable angle. Yet it would not be a true Colorado mountain hike without wonderful scenery as well. Not only does the trail pass by numerous views of surrounding peaks, but its circular route also provides superb shots of waterfalls, gorges, and unique geological features you won't find in many other spots in Colorado. Overall, the Ouray Perimeter Trail is the perfect idyllic hike around America's very own Switzerland, and an out-of-this-world sample of Colorado's exquisite beauty, away from the crowds of Aspen or Telluride.
The Ouray Perimeter Trail boasts incredibly scenic views
Though the Ouray Perimeter Trail is not without its challenges, it is much more doable for the average hiker than other Colorado mountain treks. Ouray is much more about quality than quantity, and the complete journey around its perimeter is only around 6 miles long. The Perimeter Trail does cover some fairly strenuous mountain terrain, with an overall elevation gain of around 1,500 feet. Most hikers should be able to complete the full circuit in three or four hours. The highest point above sea level you'll be hitting on the trail is a little over 8,000 feet. This is just at the point where altitude sickness may become an issue for some hikers, so make sure you know the best things to do if you experience it on a hike.
On a lighter note, you can bring your dogs along! Unlike many other Colorado mountain trails, the Ouray Perimeter Trail is not difficult to get to. In fact, the trail begins from the Ouray Visitor's Center, right off U.S. Route 550. The Visitor Center is a great place to stop for a bathroom break and grab some informational brochures before your hike.
From these modern comforts, the trail picks up rather quickly, hitting you with a largely uphill climb over a dirt path for the first mile or so. This effort is rewarded with epic views of Ouray's top natural wonders. Like Telluride's tough but majestic Bear Creek Falls Trail, Ouray's Cascade Falls is an Instagram-worthy waterfall spectacle waiting less than a mile into the Perimeter Trail. After the falls, the trail passes rocky pools known as Baby Bathtubs, the breathtaking Canyon Creek, and towering summits like Abrams Mountain and Twin Peaks.
Enjoy a top Colorado trail and town in one trip
Cascade Falls, Canyon Creek, and other Ouray Perimeter Trail gems are all part of Colorado's magnificent Uncompahgre National Forest. Protecting nearly 1 million acres of southwestern Colorado's otherworldly San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre is a visual feast of stunning peaks, vast canyons, and heavenly mountain lakes. Ouray sits at Ground Zero of the Uncompahgre National Forest's seemingly unending beauty, and the Perimeter Trail provides convenient access to the town of Ouray's scenic views, outdoor activities, and exceptional amenities.
Ouray's immense grandeur is evident even before you arrive at the town itself. Ouray and the Perimeter Trail is the beginning of a stretch of U.S. Route 550 known as the San Juan Scenic Byway — or (more tellingly) the "Million Dollar Highway." Passing through treacherous but awe-inspiring mountain corridors, Colorado's epic Million Dollar Highway is widely known as one of the prettiest roads in America. During the fall, Ouray and the Perimeter Trail transform into a wonderland of vibrant colors that ranks among Colorado's best autumn foliage displays.
While the Perimeter Trail provides the best introduction to its namesake town, Ouray is unsurprisingly rich in other amazing Colorado hikes of all difficulty levels, many of which also serve as equestrian trails for horse-lovers to enjoy. And with so many mountains around, Ouray is also a top spot for rock climbing (and even ice climbing when cold weather hits). With amazing hikes come amazing camping opportunities, and the Ouray Perimeter Trail happens to pass right through the family-owned 4J RV Park and Campground. While this is certainly convenient for hikers, Ouray has plenty of other superb campgrounds and lodging options, not to mention unique amenities like the Ouray Hot Springs Pool!