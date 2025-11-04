Colorado's Trail Wrapping Around The 'Switzerland Of America' Is An Idyllic Hike With Ethereal Mountain Views

Colorado has no shortage of spectacular mountain towns tucked away in its world-famous Rocky Mountains. You've most likely heard of gorgeous alpine havens like Aspen and Telluride, but in between the most popular (and most heavily-touristed) communities, Colorado has plenty more exceptional mountain towns to share. The picturesque town of Ouray is just such a destination.

Located about six hours southwest of Denver International Airport and nestled in between a sublime panorama of snow-laden peaks, Ouray's awe-inspiring mountain beauty earned it the nickname "the Switzerland of America." Though it almost looks too beautiful to be real, Ouray's charm is found on one of the many amazing trails encircling the town. Of which, the unforgettable Ouray Perimeter Trail is the perfect blend of manageable challenges, notable natural features, and incredible views.

As you may have gleaned from its name, the Ouray Perimeter Trail encircles the entire town of Ouray from the mountains above. Thus, the trail provides exceptional view after exceptional view of one of Colorado's loveliest towns from virtually every conceivable angle. Yet it would not be a true Colorado mountain hike without wonderful scenery as well. Not only does the trail pass by numerous views of surrounding peaks, but its circular route also provides superb shots of waterfalls, gorges, and unique geological features you won't find in many other spots in Colorado. Overall, the Ouray Perimeter Trail is the perfect idyllic hike around America's very own Switzerland, and an out-of-this-world sample of Colorado's exquisite beauty, away from the crowds of Aspen or Telluride.