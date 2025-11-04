Between Two Rivers Is Idaho's 'Orchard Country' City With Rural Charm And Natural Beauty

The Idaho city of Fruitland is about as pretty as a peach. Actually, make that apples and plums. Swaths of the juicy, sweet crops were planted across the rural region when it was settled back in the late 1800s — hence the fruity moniker. Orchards have blanketed the area since then, landing Fruitland the nickname of the "Big Apple of Idaho." But don't expect to find any mile-high skyscrapers in this nook of the nation.

The small city of about 7,000 people hugs the Idaho-Oregon border, right across from the fellow farming community of Ontario, Oregon, an outdoorsy Oregon town beloved for its mouthwatering Tater Tots Festival. The fertile lands of Fruitland are flanked by the waters of the Snake and Payette Rivers, which provide a beautiful backdrop to the already stunning natural greenery. To put it simply, the city is the undeniable gem of southwest Idaho's Treasure Valley. "Fruitland is a great little town," one local penned on Niche, adding: "It's small but not too small. You get to know every one but can still meet new people!"

Ready to soak up Fruitland's rural charm? The city's only about an hour's drive away from the underrated foodie destination of Boise, where the Boise Airport (BOI) offers nonstop flights across the country. If you want to stay the night, the pickings are pretty slim. If you want to stay in town, you can opt for an Airbnb or hunker down at the local Neat Retreat RV Park, which could rival any of the best lesser-known RV destinations in America, according to its largely 5-star reviews. If you prefer roomier abodes, a variety of hotels, motels, and inns can also be found in the neighboring city of Ontario.