Hilton Has Introduced A Collection Of Boutique Hotels Crafted For Travelers Who Want Local Character And Luxury
The Hilton brand name is iconic, with a history of hospitality dating back more than 100 years. During its century of operations, its family of hotels have hosted more than 3 billion guests. An example is the world's first skyscraper hotel, Hilton's Waldorf Astoria in New York, that reopened as a renovated Art Deco marvel. Another is one of Tennessee's top 10 hotels to stay at with the best restaurant, the Park Vista DoubleTree by Hilton in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. And now, it's launching a new brand with a distinctly local vibe.
Hilton offers a total of 25 brands across 141 countries and territories worldwide, providing a wide range of accommodations at varying prices. They include luxury names like Conrad and NoMad, familiar names like Embassy Suites and Hampton Inn, and boutique hotels such as Canopy and Graduate. The Hilton brand also includes top-tier destination brands like Curio and Tapestry Collections. Partially as a result of the success of Curio and Tapestry, Hilton announced the addition of its 25th brand, Outset Collection by Hilton, "designed for guests looking for soulful, independent hotel experiences," per an October 2025 press release. The brand will be part of its lifestyle portfolio, focusing on unique stays that capture the local feel, flair, and flavor of the destination. According to Hilton, the initial plan for Outset Collection is roughly 60 hotels on the drawing board (with the possibility to grow to 500 across time), beginning in the United States.
Discover Outset Collection hotels in extraordinary locales
The Outset Collection is a conversion hotel brand. This means it will allow existing independent owners to harness Hilton's brand strength, market reach, technology, and more to deliver premium-stay experiences that will exceed what they can currently offer as standalone properties. The result will be increased visibility and positioning as a Hilton brand, while retaining the uniqueness of each locale. Each property will also be part of the Hilton Honors program, which will be appealing to those who seek loyalty benefits and recognition. "Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader," said Chris Silcock, Hilton's president of global brands and commercial services, in Hilton's press release.
In addition to conversion hotels, the brand will expand to include newly constructed properties. The types of accommodations will vary greatly because no two destinations are alike — and that's the beauty of the brand. Food and beverage programs will also be developed to best fit the hotel's niche and needs.
For example, two of the first properties will be distinctively different. One is a boutique hotel in Chicago, Illinois — where Palmer House, a shining star of the portfolio, has been one of America's longest-operating hotels. The second is in Moab, Utah, a Western outdoor paradise and one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. The Moab property is described as a "basecamp" for hikers, mountain bikers, and whitewater rafters to quench their thirst for adventure and explore the area's gorgeous scenery, like at Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Dead Horse Point State Park. These two locations will be open to reservations starting in November 2025 for stays beginning later in the year.