Hilton Has Introduced A Collection Of Boutique Hotels Crafted For Travelers Who Want Local Character And Luxury

The Outset Collection is a conversion hotel brand. This means it will allow existing independent owners to harness Hilton's brand strength, market reach, technology, and more to deliver premium-stay experiences that will exceed what they can currently offer as standalone properties. The result will be increased visibility and positioning as a Hilton brand, while retaining the uniqueness of each locale. Each property will also be part of the Hilton Honors program, which will be appealing to those who seek loyalty benefits and recognition. "Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader," said Chris Silcock, Hilton's president of global brands and commercial services, in Hilton's press release.

In addition to conversion hotels, the brand will expand to include newly constructed properties. The types of accommodations will vary greatly because no two destinations are alike — and that's the beauty of the brand. Food and beverage programs will also be developed to best fit the hotel's niche and needs.

For example, two of the first properties will be distinctively different. One is a boutique hotel in Chicago, Illinois — where Palmer House, a shining star of the portfolio, has been one of America's longest-operating hotels. The second is in Moab, Utah, a Western outdoor paradise and one of the best cities in America for solo travelers. The Moab property is described as a "basecamp" for hikers, mountain bikers, and whitewater rafters to quench their thirst for adventure and explore the area's gorgeous scenery, like at Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Dead Horse Point State Park. These two locations will be open to reservations starting in November 2025 for stays beginning later in the year.