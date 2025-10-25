Tennessee's Top 10 Hotels To Stay At With The Best Restaurant, According To Reviews
Tennessee is the gift that keeps on giving. From musical greats like Dolly Parton, B.B. King, and Elvis Presley, to being home to the most visited national park in the U.S., the Volunteer State is where you go if you're after a multifaceted vacation. The superb music venues found in Nashville and Memphis charm music lovers. Memphis' historical monuments and revered barbecue scene keep foodies and history buffs satiated. And nature lovers flock to Gatlinburg and other mountain towns for the chance to hike or drive through the scenic roads traversing the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
With all these charms, visitors are spoiled with options. You could easily immerse yourself in a niche interest like country music in Nashville or African American history at a civil rights museum in Memphis that's been called one of the most important in America. You could also embark on a multi-city adventure exploring the many faces of the state. Whichever option you choose will demand the perfect accommodations — and good food. We scoured publicly available hotel reviews, tallied visitor ratings, and checked notable restaurant review websites to come up with this list of Tennessee's best hotels with excellent restaurants. Each hotel puts you close to the major destinations in Tennessee, providing the perfect home-base to launch your explorations from.
The Peabody: Award-winning French cuisine in Memphis
The Peabody Memphis is not only legendary — it's also a study in contrasts. A flock of mallard ducks that could soften the most hardened heart live at the hotel, lending a sense of homeyness. Yet everything about the building screams history and class. The iconic hotel is consistently recommended by travelers for its elegant rooms, classy lounges, and a luxury spa. Classy touches like an elaborately sculpted marble fountain bring a cultured feel that makes for an elegant base to explore Memphis (and meet their famous ducks). An afternoon tea service at the hotel's renowned French restaurant, Chez Philippe, elevates the dining experience.
The Peabody offers the type of cuisine you would expect from a restaurant of its stature. Its award-winning Chez Philippe restaurant serves an inspired French menu featuring four and seven course tasting menus and a prix fixe. With awards like the 2023 USA Today's Best Hotel Restaurant award and the AAA Four Diamond designation under its belt, Chez Philippe is an excellent choice for fine dining. But if you like variety, The Peabody has four other eateries and bars, including a dessert shop for late night sweet-tooth attacks.
A stay puts you within walking distance to Beale Street, beloved among die-hard music fans as the birthplace of rock and roll and blues. On Beale Street, you'll find famous music venues like B.B. King's Blues Club and Rum Bougie's Cafe and Blues Hall, both within a seven-minute walk if your idea of a good time is dancing the night away. You'll also be close to the raved about barbecue at Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous, which is only two minutes away. Historical sites like the National Civil Rights Museum and Elvis Presley's Graceland are also accessible.
The Memphian: Best small plates and craft cocktails
The Memphian is beloved for being one of Tennessee's best hotels and it's easy to see why. Artistic touches and spacious rooms merge comfort with pleasing aesthetics for travelers who love their accommodations to come with personality. Attention to other details, like a pets-always-welcome policy and a charging station for your electric car guarantee a comfortable stay. Come evenings, Tiger and Peacock, The Memphian's rooftop bar and lounge unveils Memphis as far as the eyes.
But amazing views aren't the best part about dining in Tiger and Peacock. Thanks to tasty small plates and craft cocktails, the bar/lounge was awarded Best Hotel Bar by USA Today, The eclectic menu serves a blend of international flavors on some of the best small plates in Memphis. From the Mediterranean inspired chicken shawarma to the Mexican infused Poke Taco, the small plates take your taste buds on a global journey. The cocktail menu with its zodiac influenced drinks is equally inspiring. With a drink for every zodiac sign, along with classics like Moscow Mules and Amaretto Sours, the drinks are a favorite among guests. One Google reviewer commented: "My family picked a drink from the zodiac menu and it was STRONG, and worth the money. Also their strawberry and raspberry lemon drop was AMAZING."
What you do before — or after — your drink is up to you. But since The Memphian's location is in Overton Square, seeing a show is a good bet. Playhouse On The Square and its varied calendar is only a two-minute walk away, while Hattiloo Theatre with its focus on African American playwrights is literally around the corner. The Memphis Zoo is also close by. If you plan on seeing Graceland, you can be there within 20 minutes by car.
Hotel Napoleon: A unique dining concept
This historic hotel boasts Romanesque flourishes with rich stone on the exterior and a full catalog of modern rooms on the inside. The hotel hails back to the 1900s when downtown Memphis experienced an architectural awakening that brought several ornate buildings to the city's streets. Today, Hotel Napoleon retains much of its grandeur, including corbelled balconettes, carvings sculpted with artistic perfection, and rich Tennessee marble around the lobby. Book a stay here if you appreciate old-world aesthetics. But don't expect the same from Hotel Napoleon's onsite restaurant.
Flight Restaurant, home to Hotel Napoleon's one-of-a-kind dining experience, is a fresh, new concept visitors rave about. The genius dining concept is based on "flights." In the most simple terms, if you order a flight, you get three small plates of related foods cooked differently and served with different sides. For example, the fish flight contains red snapper with a coconut rice shrimp risotto, and sweet corn beurre blanc; Louisiana Redfish with jumbo lump crab meunière and grits; and gulf grouper with shrimp risotto and sweet corn beurre blanc. Other 'flights' include the steak flight, the farm and field flight, and a delicious looking chef's flight. When it's time for entertainment, Hotel Napoleon puts you close to Memphis' best musical and historical delights.
Thompson Nashville by Hyatt: Southern food meets luxury
Visitors wanting to experience the excitement of Nashville's music and culture scene will adore The Thompson Nashville by Hyatt. The beloved hotel has a high vote count across Reddit for luxe decor and proximity to attractions, while feeling removed from the hustle and bustle of Nashville. Most appreciated is the floor to ceiling windows in every room, with the hotel's pet policy coming in a close second. One traveler reviewing The Thompson Nashville on Google gushed: "Great place if you are traveling with [pet] dogs. Dogs barking nonstop is a non issue because they have dog floors only. So you're able to stay here relieved while you go out for a [two] hour dinner and your dog is losing its mind... it's a [non-issue]."
Guests love The Thompson's restaurant, Marsh House, for its Southern food menu and ambiance. And with a brunch service every day there's always a plethora of tantalizing choices. A location in the trendy Gulch district drops guests right where they want to be — in the middle of some of Nashville's best shopping and restaurants. The Thompson is also walking distance to Frist Art Museum, Broadway, and Music Row.
Hermitage Hotel: Michelin-starred restaurant in Nashville
The iconic Hermitage Hotel feels like a grand dame from the moment you step in. From its furniture and decor to its luxurious services like an afternoon tea, it's understated elegance at its best. The Hermitage Hotel first opened its doors 115 years ago, putting the hotel in the enviable position of having over a century of experience providing impeccable service and accommodations to a luxury clientele. No wonder it has received two Michelin Keys for topnotch service and amenities.
Druise and Darr, The Hermitage's luxury restaurant, is also blessed with its own accolades. The menu is curated by a Michelin-starred chef, Jean- Georges Vongerichten, who crafts both a vegan and non-vegan menu with beloved staples like a warm shrimp salad and Southern favorites like fried chicken and steaks. The food is as popular as the iconic space, with one Google reviewer praising both in this review: "Divine gem tucked in the basement of The Historic Hermitage Hotel. There's a story behind most items on the menu and the restaurant. From their award winning warm shrimp salad, rigatoni from grandma's recipe ... dining there was quite a magical experience. I really enjoyed the ambiance of the dining room, which resembled NY's Grand Central Station."
When it comes to entertainment, The Hermitage delivers the best of Nashville's music scene. A stay puts you within walking distance to the live music venues of Honky Tonk Highway and Ryman Auditorium, with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Johnny Cash Museum also being close by. If you're visiting Nashville for a convention or event at the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort (with its own expansive village), The Hermitage is only about a 20-minute drive away. The Famous Grand Ole Opry is at a similar distance.
Bobby Hotel: Delicious eats in a sexy space
Travelers recommend Bobby Hotel consistently for spacious rooms, luxury touches, and a sublime spa. But it's the downtown location that gets the highest praise. Bobby Hotel enjoys a walkable position in the center of one of Nashville's most action packed thoroughfares with all the best attractions within walking distance. If you're visiting Nashville for the museums , Bobby Hotel is within 15 minutes walk of both the Johnny Cash Museum and Country Music Hall of Fame. If your heart is set on live music, Ryman Auditorium, the famous Ole Red, and Honky Tonk Highways are within 13 minutes. And Bobby is within 20 minutes driving to the awe-inspiring Grand Ole Opry if you plan on splurging for a show there.
Come meal times, Bobby's onsite restaurant, Union Tavern gets top reviews for a delicious locally sourced menu and a sexy dining room full of dark ambiance. Reviewers consistently praised both the ambiance and food with one Google reviewer saying that "this little restaurant is so unique. We had cocktails and shared a wedge salad. All were delicious. It's such a sexy, dark, cool space."
Margaritaville Resort, Gatlinburg: Tropical drinks and laid-back eats
Although very touristy, our research showed that Margaritaville is one of the most popular hotels in Gatlinburg. Travelers love the feeling of being on a tropical island while being surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains. Kid-friendly perks like water slides and interactive shows make it perfect for families, while poolside service keeps the cocktails flowing for the adults relaxing on the deck.
As expected, the margaritas and other cocktails got high reviews. But it's the food that guests appreciate, given that many of the other top accommodations in the area do not have onsite restaurants that serve dinner or lunch. The Daiquiri Shack, with its river views and casual eats like burgers, tacos, and sandwiches, is the place for a laid back meal after a day in Gatlinburg or exploring the Smokies. And Joe's Merchants serves hearty breakfasts to help you start the day fueled and ready to explore.
Smack in the middle of Gatlinburg, one of the more popular gateway towns to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Margaritaville is perfectly located for spending the day hiking, wildlife watching or waterfall hopping. The resort is around an eight minutes walk to Ripley's Aquarium and the outdoor amusements of Anakeesta, and a short 15 minutes drive to Dollywood Amusement Park, named the best theme park in 2025.
The Park Vista: A chain restaurant providing delicious eats
The Park Vista from the DoubleTree By Hilton chain was included for its full service restaurants, but its location on the mountains is the reason to stay. Sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and Gatlinburg down below adds magic to a vacation, while being so close to trails puts the outdoors at your fingertips.
With the above-town location and a trolley for easy transportation, The Park Vista is a good choice for travelers who like their accommodations to be close enough to have easy access to action while being in a peaceful location. One Google reviewer agreed: " I”m giving this a [5-star] in everything because our stay was wonderful. We had a 14th floor room with a beautiful view of the city below from our balcony. It was the quietest stay we have ever had. From being up on the ridge away from traffic noise to not being bothered by neighbors next door."
Other reasons to love Park vista include an indoor pool with water slides and a whirlpool that make down-time at the end of the day enjoyable. The hotel also has two onsite eateries, Vista Grill and Firefly Patio Lounge that open for lunch and dinner with Firefly offering outdoor dining to take advantage of the surrounding views. Since you'll be on the mountain and close to the entrance to The Smokies, hiking, wildlife watching, and other outdoor adventures are at your fingertips. Gatlinburg's strip with its many attractions, including a family friendly aquarium close to the Great Smoky Mountains is only a trolley ride away.
Bearskin Lodge On The River: Complimentary breakfast in a superb lodge
For some travelers, a vacation on the mountain isn't complete unless the accommodations are log cabin style. In our research, log cabin style lodges were among the top choices for travelers, but we found that these didn't include restaurants. We had to make an exception for the Bearskin Lodge on the River. With fireplaces in rooms, unbelievable mountain and river views, an outdoor pool, and a lazy river, Bearskin is our favorite for its rustic decor while still delivering modern amenities.
While there is no onsite restaurant for dinner and lunch, Bearskin serves a complimentary breakfast in the mornings, and lemonade and cookies at day's end. Its location on the strip means all the amazing restaurants in Gatlinburg are just steps away so meal times will always be delicious. Bearskin has an enviable location just steps away from the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, so you'll have the world of the most visited national park in the U.S. at your doorstep. Whether you plan on going hiking, waterfall hopping, or skiing, Bearskin is the perfect base to launch your adventures from. The lodge is also on Gatlinburg's strip, providing easy access to restaurants, Ripley's Aquarium, Anakeesta's outdoor adventures, and more.
Blackberry Farm: Award winning farm to table dining
You would depart supremely happy If you visited BlackBerry Farm for only its events. An entertaining rooster that includes live concerts at an onsite stage, foodie events hosted by world renowned chefs, wine tastings, and lots more guarantee fun-filled days for even the most discriminating traveler. But the luxury resort in Walland, Tennessee, a small town at the base of The Great Smoky Mountains offers so much more.
Accommodations ranging from cottages to suites come with assigned golf carts, bespoke bed linens, and plush robes. Its expansive 4,200 acres of lush grounds provide outdoor activities ranging from fly fishing to horseback riding. And services like an impeccable wellness program gained the resort two Michelin Keys for its serious focus on pleasing guests. Since part of the hotel's grounds is a farm, guests can meet farm animals like sheep and livestock. For outdoor adventurers, the property location in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains provide onsite access to trails into The Smokies - like many of Tennessee's other picturesque mountain towns
Come meal times, Blackberry Farm really shines. The all-inclusive pricing includes every farm-to-table meal that guests regularly praise as the freshest and most delicious they've ever enjoyed. One reviewer on Google had only good things to say: "I've had the pleasure of eating at some of the most outstanding restaurants in the world. My wife and I literally had 2 of the best tasting items we have ever tasted at dinner last night at the Barn. Amazing." If you visit, your dining options include The Barn, a wine lover's dream come true, with a James Beard award, or The Dogwood for an impressive luxury-dining experience.
Methodology
We scoured Reddit for the top traveler-recommended hotels in the most beloved areas of Tennessee: Nashville, Memphis, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and other Smoky Mountain gateway towns. The hotels with the most mentions in each destination were added to an initial list to come up with the top hotels to be potentially included in the article. The final part of this initial phase of our research process saw us combing through reviews on Google and TripAdvisor to narrow down the list to only the best hotels.
In phase two, the restaurants in these top hotels were put under the microscope, using reputable culinary and travel award websites like USA Today and restaurant review sites like Yelp to narrow the list down to the hotels with the best restaurants.This final list (with the exception of hotels in Gatlinburg) is the results of those two phases of research. We found that Margaritaville was the only hotel on the list of top hotels in Gatlinburg with restaurants — all the others were lodges that served complimentary breakfasts but had no formal restaurant. To compensate, we did additional research to come up with the other Gatlinburg hotel featured on the list.