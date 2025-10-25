Tennessee's Top 10 Hotels To Stay At With The Best Restaurant, According To Reviews

The Memphian is beloved for being one of Tennessee's best hotels and it's easy to see why. Artistic touches and spacious rooms merge comfort with pleasing aesthetics for travelers who love their accommodations to come with personality. Attention to other details, like a pets-always-welcome policy and a charging station for your electric car guarantee a comfortable stay. Come evenings, Tiger and Peacock, The Memphian's rooftop bar and lounge unveils Memphis as far as the eyes.

But amazing views aren't the best part about dining in Tiger and Peacock. Thanks to tasty small plates and craft cocktails, the bar/lounge was awarded Best Hotel Bar by USA Today, The eclectic menu serves a blend of international flavors on some of the best small plates in Memphis. From the Mediterranean inspired chicken shawarma to the Mexican infused Poke Taco, the small plates take your taste buds on a global journey. The cocktail menu with its zodiac influenced drinks is equally inspiring. With a drink for every zodiac sign, along with classics like Moscow Mules and Amaretto Sours, the drinks are a favorite among guests. One Google reviewer commented: "My family picked a drink from the zodiac menu and it was STRONG, and worth the money. Also their strawberry and raspberry lemon drop was AMAZING."

What you do before — or after — your drink is up to you. But since The Memphian's location is in Overton Square, seeing a show is a good bet. Playhouse On The Square and its varied calendar is only a two-minute walk away, while Hattiloo Theatre with its focus on African American playwrights is literally around the corner. The Memphis Zoo is also close by. If you plan on seeing Graceland, you can be there within 20 minutes by car.