An Abandoned Fire Lookout High Above A Los Angeles Canyon Is A Colorful Graffiti Gallery With Ocean Views

Abandoned places make for excellent hikes, not only because they offer great photographic subjects, but also because they invite curiosity and historical exploration. Los Angeles has a few of these, with the hike to the creepy, abandoned Griffith Park Zoo being a prime example. But there's another abandoned place that's more scenic and less eerie. It's a concrete platform suspended above a sea of canyon, known as the Topanga Lookout, which was formerly the foundation of a fire tower. The views from over 2,000 feet up in the Santa Monica Mountains, sweeping across the Pacific Ocean and Red Rock Canyon Park, are enough to make this spot a worthy trip in itself, but for many, it's the colorful symphony of graffiti, with no space left untouched, that adds an expressive detail to the lookout's unique appeal.

The trail to the lookout is located in Topanga, a community tucked between Malibu and Santa Monica that's alive with art. A street art side to the eclectic art scene of Topanga, home to the creative roadside collage called "the Great Wall of Topanga," is captured by the lookout. The lookout is owned by Los Angeles County and has been open to the public since operations ceased in 1972, and the tower itself was demolished. It has since attracted a plethora of graffiti artists, creating a surreal, one-of-a-kind tableau that's heightened by the surrounding landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains. As one Google reviewer described, "The graffiti on the platform gave an interesting urban-in-nature vibe and felt relatively creative."