Gen Z Is Obsessed With This Old-School Outdoor Activity That's All Over TikTok
Two things that younger people are known for are following trends and spending time on social media. For many within Gen Z, TikTok is the platform of choice, with up to 82% of the demographic using it (although Instagram is even more popular). So, it would make sense that younger generations would spend all their time online and rarely go out into nature, right?
Actually, wrong. Instead, the viral video app is helping fuel an unlikely old-school outdoor activity: fishing. While TikTok trends can sometimes be dubious, such as the concept of "danger tourism" that even has the State Department warning travelers, this one seems to be rather wholesome. Since 2020, #fishtok has amassed billions of views on thousands of videos related to angling, and it seems like Gen Z is hooked (pun intended).
But even more surprising is that these videos aren't just algorithmic feed fodder. It turns out many Gen Zers are actually going out into the wilderness and trying to catch their own fish. Pretty soon, spots like Alabama's fishing haven and "crappie capital of the world" may be overrun with 20-somethings instead of older anglers. While #fishtok covers pretty much everything related to fish (including raising them in aquariums), more Gen Z are going out to fish in the UK and Europe, where "street fishing," or urban fishing, is gaining popularity.
Why younger people are rediscovering fishing as a hobby
With technology developing so rapidly and consuming practically every facet of everyday life, it would seem like society is destined for a techo-centric future, a la the movie "WALL-E." However, as this new trend illustrates, humans are much more complex than they seem, and younger generations might start to embrace nature and the outdoors, not shun them. Some of the motivations behind Gen Z's fishing enthusiasm offer insight into how things may change in the future.
One compelling reason is that fishing (and being outside for prolonged periods) can help with anxiety. Being cooped up inside and online all the time can damage one's mental health, but spending a few hours on a river or lake catching fish can provide relief, according to some anglers. Another is that angling influencers are helping the activity grow in popularity, changing the perception from young people who may otherwise see it as a pastime for retirees. Brands are also getting in on the action, making it easier for new and younger anglers to find the gear they need.
Overall, this latest trend illustrates the power of social media and how it can influence communities. While it's impossible to tell how long the fishing obsession will last or how it will morph in the future, it's clear that TikTok can be used for more than just learning travel hacks and planning your next vacation.