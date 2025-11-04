Gen Z Is Obsessed With This Old-School Outdoor Activity That's All Over TikTok

Two things that younger people are known for are following trends and spending time on social media. For many within Gen Z, TikTok is the platform of choice, with up to 82% of the demographic using it (although Instagram is even more popular). So, it would make sense that younger generations would spend all their time online and rarely go out into nature, right?

Actually, wrong. Instead, the viral video app is helping fuel an unlikely old-school outdoor activity: fishing. While TikTok trends can sometimes be dubious, such as the concept of "danger tourism" that even has the State Department warning travelers, this one seems to be rather wholesome. Since 2020, #fishtok has amassed billions of views on thousands of videos related to angling, and it seems like Gen Z is hooked (pun intended).

But even more surprising is that these videos aren't just algorithmic feed fodder. It turns out many Gen Zers are actually going out into the wilderness and trying to catch their own fish. Pretty soon, spots like Alabama's fishing haven and "crappie capital of the world" may be overrun with 20-somethings instead of older anglers. While #fishtok covers pretty much everything related to fish (including raising them in aquariums), more Gen Z are going out to fish in the UK and Europe, where "street fishing," or urban fishing, is gaining popularity.