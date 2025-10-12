Chicago's Elevated Park Is Bigger (And Some Say Better) Than New York City's Celebrated High Line
These days, no trip to the Big Apple is complete without taking a stroll down the public park in Manhattan's West Side known as The High Line. Once an elevated rail track for freight trains, it has been transformed over the years into a beautiful space for visitors and city residents alike to escape the hustle and bustle of the streets below. Founded in 1999, the community group called Friends of the High Line fought to save this now must-visit attraction from demolition after decades of disuse had led to it being reclaimed by wild plants. A little less famous than its equivalent in New York, yet nearly twice its length, the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago — also known as The 606 — isn't a household name in the same way but it might actually boast the superior experience for outdoor enthusiasts.
Opened on June 6, 2015 (6/06), the Windy City's answer to The High Line sits about 20 feet off the ground. Stretched out over 2.7 miles, Chicago's effort — despite a similar origin story centered on urban regeneration — is arguably the complete opposite to its counterpart in New York. Whereas The High Line is a destination in and of itself, The 606 is more of a multi-use recreational thoroughfare and alternative means of getting from A to B. If you were to travel its full length from east to west, you'd start on Ashland Avenue in Bucktown/Wicker Park and end up on Ridgeway Avenue near the edge of the Humboldt Park and Hermosa neighborhoods (there are, of course, plenty of points to get on and off en route).
The two iconic cities' raised-up routes both feature gorgeous works of art, but unlike The High Line, which is pedestrians-only, The 606 also allows skating, scootering, and cycling. Because of this, the latter has a very different vibe to the former. Making a journey along it belongs on your itinerary alongside other under-the-radar Chicago gems.
Highlights on The 606
One of the coolest things about The 606 is that it's varied enough to offer something for everyone. Some visitors to Chicago might fancy accessing it from one side and traveling all the way along it in one go, while others may prefer to use it as a way of breaking off into the popular Wicker Park, Bucktown, Logan Square, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. Needless to say, there's no right way or wrong way to tackle this thing.
If nice views are what you're after, though, Humboldt Overlook is where it's at. Simply pop yourself down on the seating provided and soak up the magnificence of the historic tree-lined boulevard laid out in front of you. Alternatively, head to the dreamy Damen Arts Plaza and check out the latest large-scale sculpture piece on display there. Take the opportunity to relax on the bleacher seating and watch the world go about its business.
For a more cosmic vibe, get yourself to Exelon Observatory at the route's western trailhead. The result of a collaboration with astronomers from the Adler Planetarium, it's been meticulously laid out so that everything is where it needs to be for a spot of stargazing. Visitors here will find a spiraling path, elevating upwards and encircled by stainless steel. Evident in the surrounding metal are three rectangular notches which perfectly frame the sunsets of the summer solstice, the winter solstice, and the spring and autumn equinoxes. Those interested in the miracles of the solar system should plan their trip accordingly.
Highlights near The 606
Weaving its way through a city like Chicago, with its jam-packed offering of things to see and do, it can be tricky working out what attractions are worth getting off The 606 for (and which are the ones you'll be putting a pin in for another time). Yes, the feeling of choice paralysis while walking, or cycling, the trail is most definitely real. Got children or pets with you? Stop by one of the four street-level parks connected to the route. Walsh Park, Churchill Park, Park 567, and Julia de Burgos Park feature dog-friendly zones, sports fields, and playgrounds for the little ones to enjoy.
Stepping off at the Humboldt Overlook and strolling on over to Humboldt Park to see its scenic lagoons, historic boat house, and striking bronze buffalos is a popular choice. Near this particular stretch of The 606, on Humboldt Boulevard, there's also a chance to follow in the footsteps of Dorothy and friends by walking down a "yellow brick road" sidewalk inspired by the writings of L. Frank Baum. Baum, who penned "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" in these parts, is honored by a colorful mosaic.
Those in desperate need of a caffeine boost while marching down The 606 should grab themselves a cup of joe from the award-winning Dayglow. Found inside the Kimball Arts Center, it conveniently sits right by The 606 and is known for serving up coffee with subtle notes and unique flavors. Wicker Park, near the trail and one of the best neighborhoods in Chicago, is bursting at the seams with trendy bars, restaurants, and shops. Don't miss out on the walkable Ukrainian Village, either. Popular before The 606 came along, the area's captivating blend of tasty pierogies and European-style cathedrals continues to delight.