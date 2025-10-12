Chicago's Elevated Park Is Bigger (And Some Say Better) Than New York City's Celebrated High Line

These days, no trip to the Big Apple is complete without taking a stroll down the public park in Manhattan's West Side known as The High Line. Once an elevated rail track for freight trains, it has been transformed over the years into a beautiful space for visitors and city residents alike to escape the hustle and bustle of the streets below. Founded in 1999, the community group called Friends of the High Line fought to save this now must-visit attraction from demolition after decades of disuse had led to it being reclaimed by wild plants. A little less famous than its equivalent in New York, yet nearly twice its length, the elevated Bloomingdale Trail in Chicago — also known as The 606 — isn't a household name in the same way but it might actually boast the superior experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

Opened on June 6, 2015 (6/06), the Windy City's answer to The High Line sits about 20 feet off the ground. Stretched out over 2.7 miles, Chicago's effort — despite a similar origin story centered on urban regeneration — is arguably the complete opposite to its counterpart in New York. Whereas The High Line is a destination in and of itself, The 606 is more of a multi-use recreational thoroughfare and alternative means of getting from A to B. If you were to travel its full length from east to west, you'd start on Ashland Avenue in Bucktown/Wicker Park and end up on Ridgeway Avenue near the edge of the Humboldt Park and Hermosa neighborhoods (there are, of course, plenty of points to get on and off en route).

The two iconic cities' raised-up routes both feature gorgeous works of art, but unlike The High Line, which is pedestrians-only, The 606 also allows skating, scootering, and cycling. Because of this, the latter has a very different vibe to the former. Making a journey along it belongs on your itinerary alongside other under-the-radar Chicago gems.