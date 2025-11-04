Florida's western shoreline enjoys a well-deserved reputation for stunning beaches. For example, Sarasota is a favorite seaside city with white sands. Just 22 miles away lies one of the Gulf Coast's best-kept secrets: Caspersen Beach, a pristine stretch of shorefront with no crowds and bright blue waters. If it sounds familiar, you may already know it as one of the best Florida beaches to find prehistoric shark teeth. But it's much more.

The 1.5-mile beach's signature salt-and-pepper sands, with charcoal grey grains mixed among the white, make it stand out from the usual chalky stretches of beachfront that line Florida's coast. Its long, narrow shape, pinched by the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) to the west and Intracoastal Waterway to the east, makes development nearly impossible, so there are no gaudy condos or resorts. Crowds won't form if there's nowhere for them to stay.

Mother Nature recently played a role in its desolation as well. In 2024, the beach's playground, restrooms, and main road suffered damage during Tropical Storm Debby's surge and won't be repaired for some time. It may be a blessing in disguise. The already sparsely crowded beach has been downgraded to a pedestrian-only area. This means you'll have plenty of elbow room as you slide into the beach's crystal clear blue waters. Its Blue Wave Certification, which recognizes clean beaches, guarantees you won't hesitate to take a dip. Consider it a rare silver lining in a tropical storm's quite grey clouds.